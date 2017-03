IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- SAN DIEGO COUNTY REGIONAL WEEK OF 350,000 /AAA/AAA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SALES 08/18 TAX REVENUE LIMITED TAX, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/20 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 303,490 Aa2//AA+ COLORADO 08/18 EXP/ /EXP UNIVERSITY ENTERPRISE REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 A&B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2046

Day of Sale: 08/21 STATE OF KANSAS WEEK OF 212,875 Aa2/AA/AA+ DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 08/18 HIGHWAY REVENUE REFUNDING INDEX BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS: STABLE

Day of Sale: 08/20 ALBUQUERQUE BERNALILLO COUNTY WEEK OF 185,155 // WATER AUTHORITY 08/18 CONSISTING OF: $97,165M SENIOR LIEN JOINT WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A $87,990M SUBORDINATE LIEN JOINT WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 2014A: AA2/AA+/AA

SERIES 2014B: AA3/AA/AA CITY OF MIAMI BEACH HEALTH WEEK OF 165,615 Baa1//BBB FACILITIES AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 08/18 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/20 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 158,300 Aa1/AAA/AA+ (WASHINGTON, D.C.) 08/18 INCOME TAX SECURED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: RATINGS: STABLE OUTLOOK

Day of Sale: 08/19 PERALTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 150,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA, 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/21 BOSSIER COUNTY, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 118,875 A1/AA-/NR UTILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/18 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2038

Day of Sale: 08/20 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 /AA-/AA AUTHORITY 08/18 PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/21 SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 94,130 /AA+/AA+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 08/18 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/18/2014

Day of Sale: 08/19 CITY OF NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 92,480 A2/AA/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/18 SERIES A & REFUNDING SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Ratings

Moody's A3, S&P BBB

Day of Sale: 08/20 NIAGARA FRONTIER TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 79,440 Baa1/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 08/18 AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/19 BETHLEHEM AUTHORITY WEEK OF 69,615 // NORTHAMPTON AND LEHIGH COUNTIES 08/18 PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/19 CITY OF BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 68,895 A2/A/ $68,895,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/21 CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 65,000 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA, GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/19 CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY,OHIO WEEK OF 54,995 Aa2// LIBRARY FUND LIBRARY FACILITIES 08/18 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 53,330 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED AND 08/18 UNLIMITED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 5 & 6 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2020-2028 CITY OF WEST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 48,050 Baa1/BBB/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/18 TAXABLE AND TAX EXEMPT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: TAXABLE DUE: 2015-2022

TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 08/20 WEST HARRIS COUNTY TEXAS WEEK OF 45,915 A1/A+/A+ REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 08/18 **********TAX-EXEMPT********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2029 LUBBOCK-COOPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 44,035 /AAA/ DISTRICT, 08/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: S&P Underlying A+

Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA WEEK OF 41,720 A2/A+/NR TAXABLE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES 08/18 TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES AUTH. WEEK OF 36,000 A2/AA/ UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS 08/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: Underlying Ratings

Moody's A2, S&P A+ ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 35,000 /A-/ ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY FOR 08/18 NONPROFIT CORPORATIONS REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SENIOR SERIES 2014A WINDEMERE RANCH INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING PROGRAM MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/20 MESQUITE HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 31,500 NR/NR/BBB- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION RETIREMENT 08/18 FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (CHRISTIAN CARE CENTER, INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 08/21 ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 30,000 NR/NR/ SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT 08/18 (THE VILLAGES AT TWO RIVERS PROJECT SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/19 PERALTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA, 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/21 CITY OF PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA WEEK OF 29,140 A1// PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 08/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York

SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 08/19 DALLAS AREA MUNICIPAL, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 28,850 Baa3// UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 08/18 (MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 26,820 /AA/A- AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/18 CONSISTING OF: $22,385M SERIES A (SUBJECT TO AMT) $ 4,435M SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. PICKERINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 22,670 Aa2// LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/18 EXP/ / MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus LAWRENCE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 21,430 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/18 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+ CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 21,430 NR/AA/NR SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 08/18 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2024 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 08/18 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 18,295 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 08/18 RIALTO, CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/21 ROBINSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,115 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 08/18 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MCLENNAN AND FALLS COUNTIES) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 08/18 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 18,000 MIG 1// VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX NOTES 08/18 2014 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia TERM: 2015 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 15,805 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES 08/18 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (GALLOWAY RIDGE PROJECT) SERIES 2014A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond SERIAL: 2016-2024 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 08/20 GOODHUE COUNTY EDUCATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,310 A3/NR/NR NO. 6051 RED WING, MINNESOTA 08/18 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2029 TERM: 2034, 2039

Day of Sale: 08/20 SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 13,860 Aa3/NR/NR HOUSING AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES 08/18 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2029 TERM: 2033

Day of Sale: 08/21 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,685 A1// OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 08/18 EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 08/19 CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 12,280 A2/A/ TAXABLE ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY 08/18 DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (CORE CITY FUND) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/21 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO ROSEVILLE WEEK OF 10,940 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 08/18 REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/19 MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 10,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 08/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION **TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: Underlying S&P AAA

Day of Sale: 08/20 FRANKLIN SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,380 Aa1// TENNESSEE 08/18 LIMITED TAX SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 08/19 KEMP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,794 NR/AA/NR (KAUFMAN AND HENDERSON COUNTIES, 08/18 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES D2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/18 TOWN OF EAST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,530 A3/A-/ $7,030,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 REFUNDING BONDS, ISSUE OF 2014 (BANK QUALIFIED) $1,500,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/19 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 8,405 // MONESSEN 08/18 WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES SERIES A AND B OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 08/19 GIDDINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,275 Aaa/NR/NR DISTRICT 08/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN FAYETTE, LEE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/19 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 8,050 NR/BB/NR AUTHORITY 08/18 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (GREATER BRUNSWICK CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/21 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 8,000 Aa2/AA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/21 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 7,665 A2/A/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/18 SERIES 2014 (CLEVELAND STADIUM PROJECT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2020 CHARTIERS-HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,520 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A AND B OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 08/18 UNION ENDICOTT CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 Aa2// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/18 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/19 DUNMORE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,660 Aa3// LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2019 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 08/20 VILLAGE OF LAKE ZURICH WEEK OF 6,355 // LAKE COUNTY,ILLINOIS GENERAL 08/18 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (SALES TAX ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 08/18 CITY OF GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 6,295 // $3,680M GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/18 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014D $2,615M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION

REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014E MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/19 UPPER UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 6,260 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA 08/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 08/18 LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 6,000 // DISTRICT, WISCONSIN (CALUMET, 08/18 MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES) GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 08/19 HALLSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,305 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/18 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 5,000 NR/AA+/NR PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA 08/18 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (CLEARWATER APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/18 DRAPER CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 4,550 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/18 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 08/20 HIDALGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,525 //AAA TEXAS 08/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Fitch Rating A-

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/18 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,340 NR/BBB-/NR DISTRICT NO. 143 08/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/18 ESCAMBIA COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 4,335 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 08/18 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND (MUTLI-COUNTY PROGRAM) SERIES 2014B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/19 CITY OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 4,000 // WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 08/18 SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 08/19 CITY OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 3,575 // STORM WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 08/18 SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 08/19 MID-STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 3,555 // DISTRICT, WISCONSIN ADAMS, CLARK 08/18 JACKSON, JUNEAU, MARATHON, PORTAGE WAUSHARA AND WOOD COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 08/18 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,545 NR/A+/ WC&ID #96 08/18 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 08/19 DELTA SCHOOL DISTRICT #50, WEEK OF 3,300 Aa2// COLORADO 08/18 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/20 GRAY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 3,295 /A/ COPELAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 08/18 MOLALLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 3,190 // DISTRICT NO. 73 CLACKAMAS COUNTY 08/18 OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF ELKINS, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 2,350 NR/NR/NR SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 08/18 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2019, 2024, 2029, 2034

Day of Sale: 08/20 SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 2,275 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/18 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2019

Day of Sale: 08/18 WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH WEEK OF 2,200 A1// LIMITED-TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 08/18 EXP/ / MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: Bank Qualified GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 // WISCONSIN RACINE, KENOSHA AND 08/18 WALWORTH COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2014-2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF WAUKESHA WEEK OF 1,115 // WAUKESHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 08/18 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2014D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2024

Day of Sale: 08/18

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,135,689 (in 000's)