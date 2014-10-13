** Fiat Chrysler shares trading at $9.15, up 5%, benchmarked from Fiat's previous closing price of $8.76 (6.94 euros). (1 US dollar = 0.792 euro)

** World's 7th largest auto group sought U.S. listing to establish itself as leading global industry player.

** Shares of GM and Ford up about 0.4 pct each.

** CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann to ring NYSE's closing bell.

(Messaging: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)