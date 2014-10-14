** Citigroup up 1.6%, JPM down 1% and Wells Fargo down 1.5% after reporting 3Q earnings.

** Shares of Citigroup traded higher by 3%, bouncing above 50 DMA in early trading and recover after four straight days of losses. Chart: link.reuters.com/byn23w

** JPM and Wells continue to trade below key trend line but recover from day's lows.

** Nomura research report notes Citi's profit beat driven by better-than-forecast FICC revenues. Analyst Steven Chubak, who rates stock a buy with a $62 PT, wrote that stock should outperform based on the report.

** Credit Suisse research analyst said JPM's strong FICC results present "upside risk" to broker's FICC estimates for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, scheduled to report 3Q results Thursday and Friday, respectively. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)