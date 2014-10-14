Oct 14 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc
and food maker ConAgra Foods Inc announced a partnership
on Tuesday to market and distribute Hunt's condiments and Act II
microwave popcorn in Brazil.
Cargill will distribute ConAgra's U.S.-produced tomato
ketchup, mustard and barbecue sauces nationwide and its
Brazilian-made popcorn in Sao Paulo state beginning this month.
The companies noted 4.5-percent annual growth in Brazil's
condiment market over the past three years and strong growth
potential for microwave popcorn sales to the expanding middle
class.
For the release, click on: bit.ly/1z7JLoA
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)