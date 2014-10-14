WASHINGTON Oct 14 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, has signed a contract with the
Pentagon for a seventh batch of F135 engines to power the F-35
fighter plane built by Lockheed Martin Corp, sources
familiar with the agreement said Tuesday.
The contract will cover 36 engines, and should be followed
in coming weeks with a contract for an eighth batch of
additional engines. Together, the two contracts are valued at
over $1 billion, the sources said.
