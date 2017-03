Oct 16 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- SAN JOAQUIN HILLS TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 1,000,000 // CORRIDOR AGENCY 10/20 SENIOR LIEN TOLL ROAD REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A JUNIOR LIEN TOLL ROAD REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A: NR/BBB-/BBB-

SERIES B: NR/BB+/BB+

2014A: CURRENT INTEREST BONDS,

CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL APPRECIATION

BONDS, CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS

2014B: CURRENT INTEREST BONDS

-

BARCLAYS/GOLDMAN JOINT BOOK RUNNERS

GOLDMAN WILL RUN SERIES A

BARCLAYS WILL RUN SERIES B

Day of Sale: 10/22 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A2/AA-/A AUTHORITY 10/20 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/22/14

Day of Sale: 10/23 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WATER AND WEEK OF 368,000 Aa3/AA/AA- SEWER AUTHORITY 10/20 PUBLIC UTILITY SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York THE STATE OF DELAWARE WEEK OF 305,865 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/20 SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: RETAIL - 10/20/2014

Day of Sale: 10/21 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 300,000 NR/AA-/ LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM 10/20 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014H (DETROIT REGIONAL CONVENTION FACILITY AUTHORITY LOCAL PROJECT BONDS) CONSISTING OF: $270,OOOM SERIES 2014H-1 $ 30,000M SERIES 2014H-2 (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2039 REMARK: SERIES 2014H-1 AND 2014H-2

DUE: 2016-2039 CASINO REINVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 253,270 // AUTHORITY 10/20 LUXURY TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/21 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 249,315 /BBB/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/20 REVENUE BONDS WESTERN MARYLAND HEALTH SYSTEM MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 10/21 GRANT COUNTY WASHINGTON PRIEST WEEK OF 216,000 Aa3/AA/AA RAPIDS HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT 10/20 REVENUE & REFUNDING (151MM TAX- EXEMPT/52MM AMT/16MM TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/20

TE: 15-34, 39 44

AMT: 15-34,38

TAXABLE: 15-24, 29, 34, 38

Day of Sale: 10/21 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 181,000 Aa3/AA-/AA AUTHORITY 10/20 PROVIDENCE HEALTH MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 LOS ANGELES COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 159,230 /A+/ REFUNDING AUTHORITY 10/20 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014C (TAX-EXEMPT) CRA/LA BUNKER HILL PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/22 SEATTLE CANCER CARE ALLIANCE WEEK OF 150,000 // REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/22 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 131,015 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM BONDS 10/20 SERIES 2014C (GREEN BONDS) SERIES 2014D (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 130,475 Aa2/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/20 CONSISTING OF: $104,525M SERIES 2014A $ 25,950M SERIES 2014B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIES 2014A DUE: 2015; 2017 AND 2018

SERIES 2014B DUE: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 10/21 GREATER RICHMOND CONVENTION CENTER WEEK OF 112,760 A2/A/A+ *FORWARD* HOTEL TAX REVENUE 10/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 10/22 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 110,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 10/20 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 15-25, 28, 30

TAXABLE: 15-25, 29, 34

ROP: 10/20

Day of Sale: 10/21 PENNSYLVANIA MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 102,015 // OF WEST VIEW WATER REV 14 10/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2043

Day of Sale: 10/23 KERN COUNTY TOBACCO FUNDING WEEK OF 97,025 NAF/NAF/BBB+ CORPORATION TOBACCO SETTLEMENT 10/20 ASSET-BACKED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2040

Day of Sale: 10/21 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 92,420 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING 10/20 REVENUE AMT/NON AMT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 3 SERIES

ROP: 10/22

Day of Sale: 10/23 CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 87,040 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/20 AND REFUNDING WARRANTS 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 20-32, 17-33

AF/AA/AA/AF

Day of Sale: 10/22 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 79,400 NR/AA/AA- AUTHORITY 10/20 DEDICATED TAX FUND REFUNDING BONDS (FRNS) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 78,665 A3/A-/ PUBLIC POWER SYSTEM TAXABLE REVENUE 10/20 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 CITY OF ABILENE, TEXAS COMBINATION WEEK OF 65,000 /AA+/ TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE 10/20 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 10/22 COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 60,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/20 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2017, 2019, 2024

Day of Sale: 10/20 VILLAGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 59,000 // DISTRICT NO. 11 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT 10/20 DISTRICT, FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 55,435 Aaa/AAA/NR AUTHORITY 10/20 FEDERALLY TAXABLE SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE CLASS I BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/22 CITY OF NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 55,305 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 10/20 ANTICIPATION NOTES 2014 SERIES B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/22 LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, WEEK OF 53,600 // PENNSYLVANIA 10/20 CONSISTING OF: $ 1,665M GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES A OF 2014 $24,115M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2014 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $27,280M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2014 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/21 MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 47,305 Baa3/BBB-/BBB- AND HEALTH AUTHORITY REVENUE 10/20 REFUNDING BONDS (HOLY REDEEMER HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/22 INDIANA STEUBEN LAKES REGIONAL WEEK OF 39,155 NR/A/ WASTE DISTRICT SEWAGE WORKS 10/20 REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT REV 14, INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042

Day of Sale: 10/21 UTILITY BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 39,000 A1/A-/ CITY OF KEY WEST, FLORIDA 10/20 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 FONTANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY 10/20 2014 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: S&P RATING: A+e

Day of Sale: 10/23 WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN PARK WEEK OF 32,845 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT OF TACOMA UNLIMITED TAX 10/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 2014A, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/20 LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 26,225 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, OAKLAND COUNTY, 10/20 2015 REFUNDING BONDS, GENERAL OBLIGATIONS, UNLIMITED TAX, DELAYED SETTLEMENT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 10/23 LOS ANGELES COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 23,205 /A+/ REFUNDING AUTHORITY 10/20 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) CRA/LA BUNKER HILL PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/22 MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 23,000 A2/A+/ AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/22 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 22,705 /AA/ FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/20 WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014C MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2033, 2044

Day of Sale: 10/21 ONONDAGA CIVIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 20,335 // CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 10/20 2014 JEWISH HOME OF CENTRAL NEW YORK, INC. JEWISH HOME OF CENTRAL NEW YORK SENIOR APARTMENTS JEWISH HOME OF CENTRAL NEW YORK RESIDENTIAL LIVING INC. PROJECT MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN PARK WEEK OF 19,140 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT OF TACOMA, UNLIMITED TAX 10/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014B, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 10/20 GARNET VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 17,480 /AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/20 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 10/21 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 16,525 /AA/ FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/20 WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014C MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2033, 2044

Day of Sale: 10/21 CAMARILLO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,250 /A-/ COMMISSION, CALIFORNIA 10/20 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 (CAMARILLO CORRIDOR PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/21 OXNARD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,000 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/20 ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES 2014C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 10/21 TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS STATE HIGHWAY WEEK OF 15,100 Aaa/AAA/ SYSTEM BONDS, SERIES 2014A 10/20 NEW MONEY MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/20 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS ECONOMIC WEEK OF 13,080 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SOUTH 10/20 CAROLINA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING BONDS (FMU STUDENT HOUSING LLC FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2026, 2034

Day of Sale: 10/22 LUBBOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 10/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/22 CONNECTICUT TRUMBULL GENERAL WEEK OF 11,565 NR/AA+/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 14B, 10/20 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 10/21 CORNWALL-LEBANON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,250 /AA-/ LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 10/20 THE COUNTY OF CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 11,150 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/20 (PUBLIC SAFETY SALES TAX ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/21 MADISON & JERSEY COUNTIES, WEEK OF 11,000 /A/ ILLINOIS 10/20 (ALTON) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #11, TAXABLE SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/21 WISCONSIN HOUSING AND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 10,035 Aa3/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/20 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING BONDS, 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2044, 2050

Day of Sale: 10/22 ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 10,000 A2/A/NR AUTHORITY 10/20 ADJUSTABLE MEDIUM TERM REVENUE BOND FIELD MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SERIES 2002 (REMARKETING) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE: 11/1/2036 BULLET

Day of Sale: 10/22 CLEVELAND CUYAHOGA COUNTY PORT WEEK OF 10,000 /BBB+/ AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT, REVENUE 10/20 BONDS, ONE COMMUNITY 14C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/22 CITY OF SCRANTON SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 /A-/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 10/20 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2023-2036

Day of Sale: 10/21 CITY OF PASADENA, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,040 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/21 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 10/22 DEVELOPMENT AUTHRITY OF RICHMOND WEEK OF 9,000 /A+/ COUNTY REVENUE REFUNDING 10/20 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 10/22 HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,680 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2021-2034 TERM: 2015 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/21 LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 8,635 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/20 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 10/21 LIBERTY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,315 /AAA/ TEXAS 10/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 10/20 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,185 /AA+/ NO 205 ELMHURST, DUPAGE AND COOK 10/20 COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/23 STATE SCHOOL IDAHO NEW PLYMOUTH WEEK OF 7,800 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 372, GENERAL 10/20 OBLIGATION BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/23 MIFFLIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,500 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 10/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/23 WISCONSIN PLEASANT PRAIRIE WEEK OF 6,870 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 10/20 2014B, WISCONSIN MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 10/20 LA PORTE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,115 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 10/20 REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 10/22 CITY OF ROCHELLE WEEK OF 6,000 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 10/20 SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 10/21 ROGERS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,706 NR/AAA/NR (BELL AND MILAM COUNTIES, TEXAS) 10/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/20 OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 4,250 Aa2// AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING 10/20 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 10/23 BOLES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,130 // (HUNT COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas

Day of Sale: 10/22 MISSOURI JOPLIN CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 2,020 NR/AA-/ PARTICIPATION 2014, MISSOURI 10/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/22

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,675,431 (in 000's)