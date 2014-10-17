(Repeats to widen distribution)
** Five companies, about half last week's total, achieved
public listings this week as buyside becomes increasingly price
sensitive given inconsistent performance of some recent deals.
** For example, investors in the Wayfair IPO, priced
earlier this month, have been on a roller coaster ride. Shares
of the technology company traded as high as 34 percent and as
low as 22 percent below their initial price.
** Zayo, a below-range pricing, and Dominion
Midstream, priced at mid-point, enjoyed successful debuts
this week, proof that deals are still getting done even in
choppy markets. Both stocks currently trading well above offer,
particularly Dominion, up 33 percent.
** Buyside accounts saying they remain interested in
companies featuring growth, strong balance sheets and
sustainable earnings, but keenly focused on price.
** ECM bankers advising IPO clients who might be valuation
sensitive to push their plans into 2015.
** Follow-on equity and convertible issuance in certain
industry sectors expected to continue into year-end.