HAMILTON Bermuda Oct 17 Power was knocked out to 80 percent of Bermuda's electricity grid due to Hurricane Gonzalo, the island's only power company, Bermuda Electric Light Co., said on Friday evening.

The company reported that about 29,000 customers were without electricity, out of 36,000 metered connections.

The eyewall of Hurricane Gonzalo made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday evening, becoming the strongest storm to hit the tiny Atlantic island chain in a decade, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. (Writing by David Adams; Editing by Ken Wills)