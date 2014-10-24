** Brokerages revise PTs and existing shareholder selling
shares of GrubHub after company reported 3Q results.
** Sources citing MS offering 3m shares at $36.75, a 1.1%
discount to yesterday's $37.19 closing price. Identity of seller
not known.
** Shares currently down 1.7% premarket.
** GS analyst Heath Terry revises PT to $42 from $44, says
company "well positioned to take share of the $77B takeout and
delivery market in the US."
** Terry, who maintains neutral rating, wrote that PT
reduction based on 30X 2015E EV/EBITDA, down "from 35x to
reflect multiple compression across the sector."
** JMP Secs raises PT to $52, highest on the street, rates
stock an outperform. CRT raised PT to $48, rates stock a buy.
** Company reported a more than five-fold jump in quarterly
profit as more consumers used its online service to order meals.
