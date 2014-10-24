** Brokerages revise PTs and existing shareholder selling shares of GrubHub after company reported 3Q results.

** Sources citing MS offering 3m shares at $36.75, a 1.1% discount to yesterday's $37.19 closing price. Identity of seller not known.

** Shares currently down 1.7% premarket.

** GS analyst Heath Terry revises PT to $42 from $44, says company "well positioned to take share of the $77B takeout and delivery market in the US."

** Terry, who maintains neutral rating, wrote that PT reduction based on 30X 2015E EV/EBITDA, down "from 35x to reflect multiple compression across the sector."

** JMP Secs raises PT to $52, highest on the street, rates stock an outperform. CRT raised PT to $48, rates stock a buy.

** Company reported a more than five-fold jump in quarterly profit as more consumers used its online service to order meals. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)