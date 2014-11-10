BRIEF-Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 10 Sinopec Corp's Canadian unit has agreed to pay a C$150,000 ($132,000) fine for spilling nearly 2,500 barrels of contaminated water into a northern Alberta creek in 2012, regulators in the Western Canadian province said on Monday.
Sinopec Daylight Energy Ltd will pay the fine after a contractor disabled an emergency shutdown device on a pipeline carrying contaminated water from a petroleum well near Fox Creek in northern Alberta in February 2012.
The line leaked into a frozen creek that feeds into the Athabasca River, though in an agreed upon statement of facts, the company and Alberta justice officials agreed that no fish had been killed by the release.
Sinopec Daylight Energy spent C$9.7 million to clean up the affected area, according to the statement of facts.
($1=$1.135 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.