Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 11: Axalta Coating Systems (US, coatings) - $945m IPO. 45m shares (100% prim) marketed at $18-$21. CITI, GS, DB, JPM, BAML, BARC, CS, MS.

** Nov 11: Brixmor Property Group (US, community shopping centers) - $606.8m FO. 25m shares (100% sec) vs. $24.27 last sale. BAML, CITI, JPM, WF, BARC, DB, RBC, UBS.

** Nov 11: Isis Pharmaceuticals (US, biopharma) - $425m CVT. 7yr cvt senior notes non-call life talked at 0.5-1% fixed coupon, 30-35% conversion premium. JPM, STFL, BMO.

** Nov 11: Platform Specialty Products Corp (US, specialty chemicals) - $350m FO. Terms TBD (100% prim) vs. $25.79 last sale. BARC, CS, NOM, UBS.

** Nov 11: TrueCar (US, online car sales) - $110m FO. 6.4m shares (15% prim, 85% sec) launched at $17.19. JPM, GS, MS, RBC.

** Nov 12: Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (Marshall Islands, crude oil MLP) - $170m IPO. 8.1m units (100% prim) marketed at $19-$21. BAML, CITI, JPM, CS, WF.

** Nov 12: PRA Health Sciences (US, contract research) - $427.8m IPO. 18.6m shares (91% prim, 9% sec) marketed at $20-$23. JEFF, CITI, KKR, UBS, CS, WF.

