SERIES G: 28-31

SERIES H: 16-26

Day of Sale: 11/20 ARIZONA TRANSPORTATION BOARD WEEK OF 456,470 Aa1/AA+/NR 2014 SERIES 11/17 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF BALTIMORE WATER AND WEEK OF 409,830 // WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS 11/17 6 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SENIOR SERIES Aa2/AA

SUB SERIES Aa3/AA-

ROP 11/18

Day of Sale: 11/19 DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT - 2014A WEEK OF 402,305 Aa2/AA+/ TEXAS 11/17 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 11/19 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 357,470 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 11/17 (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/19 NYU HOSPITAL CENTER WEEK OF 300,000 A3/A-/A- NEW YORK 11/17 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, New York. REMARK: CORPORATE CUSIP CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 154,380 NR/A/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/17 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL) SERIES 2014B & (SERIES 2015A FORWARD DELIVERY) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 CHATTANOOGA-HAMILTON COUNTY WEEK OF 148,430 Baa2/NR/BBB HOSPITAL AUTHORITY 11/17 HOSPITAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS (ERLANGER HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2014A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 BOARD OF WATER SUPLY WEEK OF 138,000 Aa2/AA+/ CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU 11/17 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $94,000M SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) $44,000M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/20 PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 136,820 NR/A+/NR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES BOARD 11/17 HEALTHCARE REVENUE BONDS (BAPTIST HEALTH), SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2039, 2042, 2044

Day of Sale: 11/18 BARNABAS HEALTH - SERIES 2014A WEEK OF 127,240 A3/A-/A- NEW JERSEY 11/17 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/17 VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING WEEK OF 112,465 /A-/ AUTHORITY, 11/17 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (HAMPTON UNIVERSITY) MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York.

Day of Sale: 11/19 CLEVELAND-CUYAHOGA COUNTY PORT WEEK OF 87,715 A2/A-/ AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 11/17 SERIES 2014 (EUCLID AVENUE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/20 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 87,000 // EXEMPT FACILITIES REFUNDING 11/17 REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES (NATIONAL GYPSUM COMPANY) *********SUBJECT TO AMT********** MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 86,000 A2//A ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/20 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 85,860 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BUCK 11/17 INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON AGING) SERIES 2014 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 TERM: 2034, 2044, 2049 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 11/19 PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 80,800 // AUTHORITY 11/17 EXEMPT FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES (NATIONAL GYPSUM COMPANY) ********SUBJECT TO AMT************ MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SAN FRANCISCO MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA/NR TRANSPORTATION AGENCY - SERIES 2014 11/17 CALIFORNIA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF OXNARD FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 72,785 /AA/ WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF ATLANTA AND FULTON COUNTY WEEK OF 70,540 Aa2/A+/ RECREATION AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 11/17 PARK IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 CONSISTING OF: $61,085M TAX EXEMPT $ 9,455M TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2015-2035

TAXABLE DUE: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 53,690 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 11/17 / /EXP SERIES 2014 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 11/18 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,805 Aaa/NR/NR COMMISSION 11/17 SINGLE-FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS 2014 SERIES 2-AR (AMT) 2014 SERIES 2N (NON-AMT) 2014 SERIES 2N-R (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/19 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 49,000 Aa2/AA-/AA- MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/17 SAN ANTONIO CPS, TEXAS WEEK OF 48,170 Aa2/AA-/AA+ (REMARKETING) ELECTRIC AND GAS 11/17 VARIABLE RATE JR. LIEN REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 12A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: Maturity Date: 12/01/207

Day of Sale: 11/18 COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 45,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 11/17 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 45,000 A2//A+ SENIOR LIEN TOLL ROAD REVENUE BONDS 11/17 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2042

Day of Sale: 11/17 MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 /AA/ BUTLER AND WARREN COUNTIES, OHIO 11/17 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/20 BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 44,570 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/17 SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 11/20 HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 43,810 /AA+/ ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 11/18 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 43,060 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 11/17 SUISUN CITY $3,890M: 2014 SERIES A TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS $39,170M: 2014 SERIES B TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/19 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,580 /AA+/ COMMISSION, SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 11/17 REVENUE REFUNDING (SPECAIL HOMEOWNERSHIP LN PROJECT) SERIES 2014 C TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/19 REDONDO BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/17 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/19 LA JOYA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,120 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Moody's "A1" Rating SPARTANBURG SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,515 A1/AA-/NR SOUTH CAROLINA 11/17 SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A AND 2014B MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock

Day of Sale: 11/10 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,500 A2/A-/A OF THE TOWN OF LOUISA, VIRGINIA 11/17 POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA ELECTRIC AND POWER COMPANY PROJECT), SERIES 2008C *********NON-AMT********* MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 35,965 Aa1/AA+/AA+ VETERANS AFFAIRS 11/17 $25,965M - 2014 SERIES G (STATE GO) $10,000M - 2014 SERIES H (STATE GO) OREGON MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES G: 15-39

SERIES H: 15-44

Day of Sale: 11/17 COTATI-ROHNERT PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,290 A2// DISTRICT 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 7,730M SERIES A $27,560M SERIES B (FORWARD DELIVERY MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 34,600 Aa2/AA+/AA 28MM LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 6.6M TAXABLE LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 HATBORO-HORSHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,305 Aa1// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & B 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 11/19 TEXAS SOUTHMOST COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,210 NAF/AA-/AA- LIMITED TAX REFUNDING AND 11/17 EXP/EXP/EXP MAINTENANCE TAX REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 SERIES NORTH CAROLINA CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 31,200 NR/AA+/NR FINANCE AGENCY 11/17 DAVIDSON COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 GRAY CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 30,685 /BBB+/BBB AUTHORITY AMT 11/17 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 11/20 ST. PAUL SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 28,315 NR/A+/ SERIES 2014G 11/17 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2033

Day of Sale: 11/18 SOUTH TAHOE JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 28,000 /BBB-/ AUTHORITY 11/17 2014 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (SOUTH LAKE TAHOE RDA PROJECT AREA NO. 1) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/20 BROWNWOOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,854 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 11/17 (BROWN COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 11/18 KERMIT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 26,155 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P "A" Rating

Day of Sale: 11/18 STATE OF VERMONT WEEK OF 25,000 Aaa/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 2014 SDERIES A (VERMONT CITIZEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOUSING WEEK OF 24,000 // OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION (MD) 11/17 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: RETAIL: 11/17/2014

Day of Sale: 11/18 CLARION COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 23,425 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 CLARION UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2029, 2033

Day of Sale: 11/18 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,990 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 11/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/18 TOWN OF FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,840 Aa1/AAA/NR (DENTON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/19 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING WEEK OF 21,570 /A-1+/ FINANCE AGENCY 11/17 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,160 A1/A+/AA- SPORTS VENUE SALES TAX REVENUE 11/17 EXP/EXP/EXP REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO WEEK OF 20,645 // CFD 2002-1 (KAISER COMMERCE CENTER) 11/17 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/17 NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 20,320 Aa3/AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/17 PANTHER CREEK REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 11/18 WISCONSIN HEFA REFUNDING REVENUE WEEK OF 20,000 /BBB/ VERNON MEMORIAL 14 11/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 11/18 REDONDO BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/17 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/18 LCDA REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS WEEK OF 19,000 NR/AA-/NR (CITY OF LAKE CHARLES PUBLIC 11/17 IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS), SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 11/20 CITY OF RACINE WEEK OF 17,985 /AA-/ RACINE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 11/17 CALEXICO COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,665 /A-/ AGENCY 11/17 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/18 ALLEN COUNTY WMC EXPANSION BUILDING WEEK OF 16,000 Aa3// CORPORATION 11/17 LEASE RENTAL FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/19 CONCORD, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 16,000 // UNIVERSITY BOARD OF GOVERNORS 11/17 REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 11/20 SAN BENITO CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 15,995 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, 11/17 CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS. SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM ORANGE WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,845 Aa1/AA+/AA+ NORTH CAROLINA 11/17 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 11/20 OREGON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 62 WEEK OF 15,305 // FULL FAITH CREDIT REFUNDING 2014 11/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/20 CADDO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,005 /AA-/ LOUISIANA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 11/20 COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE WEEK OF 14,330 // SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS FOR 11/17 CFD 03-1 (NEWPORT ROAD) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/20 BASSETT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,000 /A+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/17 BONDS SERIES A & B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/19 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,590 Aa2/AA/ TEXAS 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 11/18 BLUE VALLEY RECREATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 13,325 Aa2// JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS 11/17 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION CONSISTING OF: $8,755,000 SERIES 2014A & $4,570,000 SERIES 2014B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/19 ROCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,110 /AA-/ OAKLAND & MACOMB COUNTIES, 2015 11/17 REFUNDING BONDS, GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 11/18 SAINT CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // ST. CROIX COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/17 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/17 MIFFLINBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // UNION COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/19 GROVE CITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // AREAS HOSPITAL AUTHORITY REVENUE 11/17 REFUNDING MERCER MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 11/20 BURRELL, PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 Aa/A+/ DISTRICT 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP COLONIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,635 A2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/18 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 9,500 /AA+/ COMMISSION 11/17 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 TOWN OF NORMAL, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,455 Aa1/NR/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED FLORISSANT VALLEY FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 9,210 Aa2// OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/17 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/17 KEYSTONE OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,900 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/17 REFUNDING BONDS, 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 11/20 CLATSKANIE PEOPLE'S UTILITY WEEK OF 8,715 A3// DISTRICT, OREGON 11/17 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 11/19 WAXAHACHIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,565 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Moody's "Aa3" Rating

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/19 CHSD NO. 218, COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 8,485 /AA/ (OAK LAWN) 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/18 QUAKER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,450 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/18 LEHIGHTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,449 Aa3// (CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 11/17 FEDERALLY TAXABLE QZABS (TAX CREDIT BONDS) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 FABENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,140 // (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS) 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2036 TERM: 2015 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/19 ST. PAUL SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 8,105 NR/A+/ SERIES 2014F TAXABLE 11/17 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF WESTERVILLE OHIO NOTES WEEK OF 8,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED 11/17 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: Maturity: 12/1/15 RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WARD 3 WEEK OF 8,000 NR/A+/NR OF CALCASIEU PARISH, LOUISIANA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 11/20 RIO HONDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,705 /AAA/ DISTRICT, (CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P "A" Rating

Day of Sale: 11/20 NORTH MARSHALL UTILITIES BOARD, WEEK OF 7,450 /AA/ ALABAMA 11/17 WATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying S&P "A" Rating

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF BERWYN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified MADISON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 6,855 /AA/ LOUISIANA 11/17 SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying S&P Rating "A-"

Day of Sale: 11/19 FORT BEND COUNTY MUD #30 WEEK OF 6,805 /BBB+/ TEXAS 11/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/18 PITTSTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,800 A1/AA/ LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) SERIES B OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF ARKADELPHIA, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 6,710 NR/NR/NR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES BOARD 11/17 (OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY) REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2038

Day of Sale: 11/17 MENIFEE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,310 // CFD NO. 2006-1, 2014 11/17 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/19 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO WEEK OF 6,200 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE BOND ANTICIPATION 11/17 NOTES, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/19 WESTBY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,115 /AA-/ LA CROSSE, MONROE AND VERNON 11/17 COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 11/18 WINNETKA PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,835 Aa2/NA/NA COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 11/17 EXP/ / GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED GARVEY SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,400 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2015-2025 SAN JACINTO RIVER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,390 /AA-/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 11/17 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 11/20 GREATER JOHNSTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 /A/ CAMBRIA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 FEDERALLY TAXABLE QZABS (TAX CREDIT BONDS) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF KENT, OHIO WEEK OF 4,900 Aa2// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/17 BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/20 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 4,815 Aa2// MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS,MINNESOTA 11/17 CONSISTING OF: $1,810,000. GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A & $3,005,000* GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: Bank Qualified

Moody's Underlying "Aaa" Rating GRAND RIVER FLOODWALLS AND WEEK OF 4,725 Aaa/AAA/ EMBANKMENTS DRAINAGE DISTRICT 11/17 COUNTY OF KENT, MICHIGAN GRAND RIVER FLOODWALLS AND EMBANKMENTS DRAIN BONDS, SERIES 2014 (GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITIED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 11/18 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEBSTER WEEK OF 4,655 // BURNETT AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES, 11/17 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2021 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/19 BRENTWOOD POINTE TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 4,625 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, MISSOURI 11/17 TRANSPORTATION SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/19 FORT ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRICT, OF WEEK OF 4,500 Aa1/AA+/ ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 11/17 MINEOLA UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,055 Aa3// NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK 11/17 EXP/ / GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS 2014 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York PENNSYLVANIA HILLS WEEK OF 3,845 // MUNICIPALITY GENERAL OBLIGTION 11/17 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 11/19 OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 3,700 Aa2// AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 11/17 (COUNTY OF MIDDLESEX, NEW JERSEY) REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2014C SERIES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF MISSOURI CITY WEEK OF 3,535 // GENERAL OBLGIATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 11/20 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,500 /AA+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 11/19 FRANKFORT, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,325 /AA+/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 11/17 REFUNDING BONDS OF 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025 CITY OF SOLEDAD WEEK OF 3,005 // REASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 2000-01 11/17 (THE VINEYARDS) LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/20 VILLAGE OF BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,900 /BBB+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver TOWNSHIP OF SOUTH ORANGE VILLAGE WEEK OF 2,500 // COUNTY OF ESSEX, NEW JERSEY 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/18 STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT #31J, WEEK OF 2,300 Aa2// COLORADO 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS STATE INTERCEPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified WHITLEY COUNTY MULTI-SBC WEEK OF 2,000 NR/AA+/NR AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST 11/17 MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: PROGRAMMATIC RATING (EXPECTED)

DUE: 1/16-7/18 MARS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,755 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES E OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF LINWOOD, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 1,605 // SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, 11/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2024 INSURANCE: NEW JERSEY SCHOOL BOND RESERVE REMARK: Underlying Moody's "A1" Rating SCHOOL DISTRICT OF CADOTT COMMUNITY WEEK OF 1,500 // CHIPPEWA AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, 11/17 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2020 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/09 PLANADA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/17 ELECTION OF 2014 SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/18 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2854 WEEK OF 370 Aa2// ADA-BORUP PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 11/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ABATEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/20

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,723,413 (in 000's)