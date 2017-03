Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 17: eHi Car Services (China, car rental) - $140m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) marketed at $12-$14. JPM, GS.

** Nov 17: STORE Capital (US, REIT) - $522.5m IPO. 27.5m shares (100% prim) versus $17-$19 last sale. GS, CS, MS.

** Nov 19: Cnova (Netherlands, ecommerce) - $375.2m IPO. 26.8m shares (100% prim) marketed $12.50-$14. MS, JPM.

** Nov 19: The Habit Restaurants (US, restaurants) - $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $14-$16. PJ, BAIRD, WF.

** Nov 19: Neothetics IPO-NEOT.O (US, biotech) - $64.5m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $13-$15. PJ, GUGG, NEED.

** Nov 19: Paramount Group IPO-PGRE.N (US, office REIT) - $2.5bn IPO. 131m shares (100% prim) marketed at $16-$19. BAML, MS, WF, DB.

** November 17: Autohome (China, internet) - $425m FO. 8.5m ADSs (20% prim, 80% sec) filed at $50.19. DB, GS.

** Nov 20: Adama Agricultural Solutions IPO-ADAS.N (Israel, crop protection) - $423m IPO. 23.5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $16-$18. GS, BAML.

** Nov 20: Neff Corp (US, equipment rental) - $231m IPO. 10.5m Class A shares (100% prim) marketed at $20-$22. MS, JEFF, PJ, BAML, WF.

** Nov 20: Peak Resorts (US, ski resorts) - $110m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) marketed at $9-$11. FBR, STFL, BAIRD. (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)