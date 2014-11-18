HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 6:35 P.M. EDT/2235 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 18: Paramount Group (US, office REIT) - $2.5bn IPO. 131m shares (100% prim) marketed at $16-$19. BAML, MS, WF, DB.
** Nov 18: Amicus Therapeutics (US, biopharma) - $75m FO. Shares TBD (100% prim) vs. $6.70 last sale. JPM.
** Nov 18: CorEnergy Infrastructure (US, REIT)- $94m FO. 13.7m shares (100% prim) vs. $7.23 last sale. BAML, WF
** Nov 18: Moelis (US, Investment Bank) - $154m FO. 5.5m shares (27% prim / 73% sec) vs. $34.22 last sale. GS, MS.
** Nov 18: Receptos (US, biopharma) - $325m FO - Shares TBD (100% prim) vs. $104.22 last sale. CS, LEERINK
** Nov 18: Redwood Trust (US, Mtg REIT) - $200m exchangeable. 5yr sr. unsec exchangeable talked at 5.25-5.75% coupon, up 17.5-22.5%. JPM, GS..
** Nov 19: Cnova (Netherlands, ecommerce) - $375.2m IPO. 26.8m shares (100% prim) marketed $12.50-$14. MS, JPM.
** Nov 19: The Habit Restaurants (US, restaurants) - $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $14-$16. PJ, BAIRD, WF.
** Nov 19: GoPro (US, sports cameras) - $847.6m FO. 10.4m shares (14% prim/ 86% sec) versus $79.06 at file, $81.50 at launch. JPM, BARC, MS, CITI.
(RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy recovers.