Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 19: GoPro (US, sports cameras) - $847.6m FO. 10.4m shares (86% sec) vs. $79.06 at file, $81.50 at launch. JPM, BARC, MS, CITI.

** Nov 19: Cnova (Netherlands, ecommerce) - $375.2m IPO. 26.8m shares (100% prim) marketed $12.50-$14. MS, JPM.

** Nov 19: The Habit Restaurants (US, restaurants) - $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $14-$16. PJ, BAIRD, WF.

** Nov 19: Autohome (China, internet) - $365.4m FO. 8.5m ADSs (20% prim) filed at $50.19, launched at $42.99. DB, GS.

** Nov 19: La Quinta Holdings (US, hotels) - $400.8m FO. 20m shares (100% sec) versus $20.29 at file, $20.04 at launch. JPM, MS.

** Nov 19: El Pollo Loco (US, restaurants) - $206m FO. 6m share (100% sec) versus $36.59 at file, $34.33 last sale. JEFF, MS, BAIRD, BLAIR.

** Nov 19: Kindred Healthcare (US, healthcare) - $96.5m FO / $150m 3yr mand ct. 5m shares (all primary) vs. $19.29 last sale / Cvt px talk 6%-6.5%, up 17.5%-22.5%. CITI, JPM, GUGG, MS

** Nov 19: Cloud Peak (US, coal) - $100m 3yr mand cvt pfd. 100k shares, px talk 6.75%-7.25%, up 22.5%-27.5%. JPM, CS.

** Nov 19: Essent Group (US, mortgage insurance) - $285.1m FO. 12m shares (50% prim) vs. $23.76 at launch. GS, JPM, BAML. BARC, CS, MACQ.

