Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 20: Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel, crop protection) - $423m IPO. 23.5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $16-$18. GS, BAML.

** Nov 20: Endurance International Group (US, web services) - $204m FO. 13m shares (77% sec, 23% prim) versus $15.69 last sale. GS, CS.

** Nov 20: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) - Concurrent $50m FO and $75m 144A Cvt. Shares TBD (100% primary) vs. $1.25 last sale / 7yr cvt note marketed at 4.75%-5.25%, up 20%-25%. JPM, GS. Concurrent $150m equity private placement with affiliate of Invus, top shareholder.

** Nov 20: Neff Corp (US, equipment rental) - $231m IPO. 10.5m Class A shares (100% prim) marketed at $20-$22. MS, JEFF, PJ, BAML, WF.

** Nov 20: Peak Resorts (US, ski resorts) - $110m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) marketed at $9-$11. FBR, STFL, BAIRD.

** Nov 20: Perrigo Co (Ireland, pharmaceuticals) - $900m FO. Shares TBD (100% primary) versus $158.81 last sale. JPM, BARC, BAML

** Nov 20: Signature Group Hldngs (US, industrial supply) $37m FO. 3.7m shares (100%) primary versus $9.39 last sale. DB.

