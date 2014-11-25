Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

No offerings scheduled to price tonight or tomorrow morning

** Day-to-day: CVSL (US, direct selling) - $67.0m IPO/FO. 6.7m shares (100% prim) marketed at $8-$10 versus $12.10 last sale on the OTCQX Marketplace. CFITZ, JMP, JMS. Has been approved for NYSE listing.

** Dec 1: Histogenics (US, biotech) - $64.5m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $13-$15. CWN, NEED, CGEN.

Week of Dec 8:

** Polar Star Realty Trust IPO-PSRT.N (US, REIT) - $565m IPO. 43.5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $10-$13. FBR, WUND, ABG (Norway bank). Initial properties in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

** Hortonworks Inc. (US, Tech) - $100m IPO. Shares TBD (100% prim). Marketed Range TBD. GS, CS, RBC

** Momo Inc. (CHINA, social networking) - $300m IPO. Ordinary shares / ADSs TBD. Marketed Range TBD. MS, CS, JPM, CREN.

(RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)