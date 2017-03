Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 2: Histogenics (US, biotech) - $64.5m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $13-$15. CWN, NEED, CGEN.

** Dec 2: JD.com (China, ecommerce) - $480m FO. 21.8m shares (100% sec) versus $21.97 last sale. BAML, UBS.

** Dec 2: Quidel Corp (US, medical equipment) - $150 CVT. Senior cvt notes due 2020, price talk 2.75%-3.25%, up 32.5%-37.5%. BAML, JPM.

** Dec 3: Advanced Drainage Systems (US, engineering equipment) - $235.1m FO. 10m shares (100% sec) versus $23.51 last sale. BARC, DB.

** Dec 4: Trevena (US, biopharma) - $40m fixed size FO. Terms TBD (100% prim) versus $5.22 last sale. BARC, COWN, JEFF.

** Dec 10: LendingClub (US, online financial services) - $692.4m IPO. 57.7m shares (87% prim, 13% sec) marketed at $10-$12. MS, GS, CS, CITI.

** Dec 10: Momo (China, social networking) - $232m IPO. 16m ADSs (100% prim) marketed at $12.50-$14.50. MS, CS, JPM, CREN.

** Dec 11: Avolon Holdings IPO-AVOL.N(Ireland, aircraft leasing) - $312.8m IPO. 13.6m shares (100% prim) marketed at $21-$23. JPM, MS, CITI, UBS, WF.

** Dec 11: Hortonworks (US, SaaS) - $84m IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) marketed $12-$14. GS, CS, RBC. Passport Capital to purchase 486,486 shares in private placement.

** Dec 11: Metaldyne Performance IPO-MPG.N (US, engineering) - $323.1m IPO. 15.4m shares (100% sec) marketed at $18-$21. BAML, GS, DB, BARC, CS, RBC.

