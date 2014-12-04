REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
** Coal stocks join energy sector plunge, MLP down 6 pct at $10.68 after sale by existing holder
** Sources citing Citigroup priced unregistered 1,750,000 units at $11.00, 3.1 pct discount to Wednesday's close, seller not known
** Units have lost about half their value in a year
** Oil prices resume slide as Brent and U.S. crude trade down 1 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively
** Peers down: Arch Coal down 8 pct, Peabody Energy down 4 pct; Alpha Natural Resources down 7 pct
** NRP recently acquired additional oil and gas properties in Bakken/Three Forks play
** Transaction funded with proceeds from October debt and equity capital market transactions, and through borrowings from credit facility
** $102 mln public equity follow-on offering priced at $12.02 per unit
** Cowen analyst, who maintains market perform rating and $16 PT, believes company's recent acquisitions increase diversification, which should help offset volatile coal markets
** Of seven covering analysts, five rate partnership a "hold", two rate it a "strong buy." Median PT $16 (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.