Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 4: ANI Pharmaceuticals (US, pharmaceuticals) - $100m CVT. 5-yr convertible senior notes talked at 3%-3.5%, up 25%-30%. GUGG, NOM

** Dec 4: PROS Holdings (US, SaaS) - $125m CVT. 5-yr convertible senior notes talked at 1.75%-2.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. GS, DB, STIF.

** Dec 4: Trevena (US, biopharma) - $40m fixed size FO. Terms TBD (100% prim) versus $5.22 last sale. BARC, COWN, JEFF.

** Dec 4: City Office REIT (US, office REIT) - $30m FO. 2.6m shares (100% prim) versus $13.17 last sale. JANNEY, WUNDER, OPPEN. Canadian domiciled, manages US properties.

** Dec 10: LendingClub (US, online financial services) - $692.4m IPO. 57.7m shares (87% prim, 13% sec) marketed at $10-$12. MS, GS, CS, CITI.

** Dec 10: Momo (China, social networking) - $232m IPO. 16m ADSs (100% prim) marketed at $12.50-$14.50. MS, CS, JPM, CREN.

** Dec 11: Avolon Holdings IPO-AVOL.N (Ireland, aircraft leasing) - $312.8m IPO. 13.6m shares (100% prim) marketed at $21-$23. JPM, MS, CITI, UBS, WF.

** Dec 11: Hortonworks (US, SaaS) - $84m IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) marketed $12-$14. GS, CS, RBC. Passport Capital to purchase 486,486 shares in private placement.

** Dec 11: Metaldyne Performance IPO-MPG.N (US, engineering) - $323.1m IPO. 15.4m shares (100% sec) marketed at $18-$21. BAML, GS, DB, BARC, CS, RBC.

(RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)