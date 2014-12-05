(Headline should say December)

By Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson pushed the first week of December into record territory on Thursday, with a US$6.2bn five-part transaction to help pay for its US$12.2bn acquisition of CareFusion.

The deal was the third jumbo offering to come to market in four days, following on from Medtronic's US$17bn acquisition financing - the biggest deal this year - and a US$6bn trade by Amazon.

"It's quite remarkable that we have had almost US$50bn this week, and the fact that it's coming in December is shocking," said one senior syndicate manager.

At US$49.55bn, the week's new-issue tally is the second biggest this year and the third largest ever.

Traditionally, the bond market slows down in December. But the torrid pace of mega deal issuance this week is just a taste of what's to come in 2015, as debt financed M&A needs and share buybacks continue to rise.

"One of the big drivers [of debt issuance] for next year will be M&A," said Jonny Fine, head of debt syndicate at Goldman Sachs. "There are about US$94bn of visible bridges of M&A debt financing already in the pipeline."

"The majority of transactions we've seen that were US$5bn or more were either M&A-related or funded share repurchase programmes," said Peter Aherne, head of North America capital markets, syndicate and new products at Citigroup. "These two themes will definitely continue into 2015."

Becton's trade was the 20th deal of US$5bn or more in 2014 - with the number of such transactions up 25% on last year and by far the highest since the financial crisis.

Market participants are now waiting to see if Southwestern Energy brings the last expected mega deal on the list for this year, to take out the US$5bn bridge for its acquisition of oil and gas assets from Chesapeake Energy. It might leave it until next year, however, given the plunge in oil prices.

CASH PUT TO WORK

The need for large financings has happily coincided with a preference for large bond deals, not just because of an unrelenting US$83bn inflow into high-grade funds by the end of November, but also because of the sea-change in the way investors now have to source funds in a chronically illiquid market.

"At the moment, there's a confluence of events that lends support for continued demand for mega M&A debt financings," said Leo Civitillio, global co-head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

"Investors have more cash to put to work than there is available supply and structural challenges in sourcing bonds in the secondary market have increased the number of accounts looking to source bonds in the new issue market."

Line items in deals have increased as a result - by about a third, according to syndicate heads. Amazon attracted about 1,000 line items, while Alibaba's US$8bn debut in late November saw as many as 3,000 and Medtronic saw north of 1,500.

TELEGRAPHED

These successes also have a lot to do with borrowers being more willing to swallow higher new-issue concessions in a still low rate environment, and the fact that the timing of M&A take-outs are well telegraphed to investors ahead of time.

Becton, Medtronic and Amazon attracted almost US$88bn of demand between them, even though ratings agencies have frowned upon each credit for their dramatic increase in debt.

Medtronic initially was only going to issue US$2.8bn to pay for its US$43bn acquisition of Covidien, but moves by the US Administration to stop the flow of so-called tax-inversion M&A trades forced it to increase the cash portion of the financing to US$16bn.

Amazon's US$6bn deal, the proceeds of which are expected to be spent partly on share buybacks, triples its outstanding debt, and Becton Dickinson decided to raise US$9bn of cash in bonds and loans to pay for the bulk of its CareFusion acquisition.

New-issue concessions surprisingly tightened as the week went on, in part because investors suddenly realised that the pipeline for December was emptying and they still had cash to put to work.

Amazon attracted US$14.9bn of demand after agreeing to pay 20bp-25bp of new-issue premium across its five, seven, 10, 20 and 30-year tranches, because of the ambiguity around the use of proceeds. Medtronic attracted US$45bn of orders and paid 15bp of premium.

But by the time Becton Dickinson came on Thursday, average new-issue concessions had dropped from 14bp on Monday, to around 10bp on Wednesday and to as low as 3.75bp for non-financials on Thursday. Becton only paid 5bp of new-issue concession across its threes, fives, 10s and 30s. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Matthew Davies)