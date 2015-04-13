April 13 (Reuters) -

* Broadband industry trade group USTelecom files a lawsuit against U.S Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality order in the U.S. Court of appeals in the District of Columbia.

* Ustelecom suit comes after the Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality rules were published in the Federal Register on Monday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)