New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Broadband industry trade group USTelecom files a lawsuit against U.S Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality order in the U.S. Court of appeals in the District of Columbia.
* Ustelecom suit comes after the Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality rules were published in the Federal Register on Monday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.