April 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief
Executive John Stumpf and Chief Financial Officer John
Shrewsberry held a conference call with analysts on Tuesday
morning to discuss first-quarter earnings. Below are some of
their comments:
* Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. economic expansion
still "on track"
* Wells Fargo salary, professional services and advertising
expenses will increase in 2nd qtr-CFO
* Wells Fargo is "well-positioned" to benefit from higher
interest rates-CFO
* Wells Fargo can grow net interest income even if rates
remain low-CFO
* Wells Fargo deposit growth still has "disciplined" deposit
pricing-CFO
* Wells Fargo oil and gas loan portfolio "relatively stable"
compared with 4th qtr-CFO
* Wells Fargo teams "constantly monitor and evaluate" oil
and gas portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis-CFO
* Wells Fargo launched deeper review of oil and gas loans in
March-CFO
* Wells Fargo has realized "minimal credit losses" from oil
and gas loans so far-CFO
* Wells Fargo increased allowance for future losses on oil
and gas loans after examination-CFO
* Wells Fargo leverage ratio constraints do not prevent bank
from absorbing more deposits-CFO
* Wells Fargo efficiency ratio can benefit from higher
rates, expense management-CFO
* Wells Fargo CEO: "We aren't standing still. We watch every
expense around here."
* Wells Fargo CEO says bank is having strongest deposit
growth in his 30 years with the company
* Wells Fargo is spending dollars saved from efficiency on
products, services, compliance, risk management-CFO
* Wells Fargo 58-59 pct efficient ratio "still an attractive
level" despite being upper end of range target-CFO
* Wells Fargo will be issuing more term debt as a result of
TLAC regulation-CFO
* Wells Fargo's adjusted tax rate leaves company in "mid-32"
percent range for remainder of the year-CFO
* Wells Fargo is "optimistic" about first-time buyer
mortgage activity in second quarter-CEO
