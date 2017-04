April 16 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 887,580 Aa1/AA-/AA CONSISTING OF: 04/20 $101,320M PROJECT 1 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015-A $314,630M COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-A $ 74,285 PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-A $ 25,425M PROJECT 1 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015-B (TAXABLE) $332,960M COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015-B (TAXABLE) $ 39,230M PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015-B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA WEEK OF 391,340 Aa3/AA+/ CIVIC IMPROVEMENT SUBORDINATED 04/20 EXCISE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 2 SERIES TAX EXEMPT TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAX EXEMPT DUE:07/01/2017-2041

TAXABLE DUE: 07/01/2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/21 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 347,890 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/20 (BUILDING BETTER COMMUNITIES PROGRAM) SERIES 2013-A & 2014-A,REMARKETING MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/22/2015

Day of Sale: 04/23 CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 296,675 // REVENUE BONDS, SERIES C & E 2015 04/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2032-2039 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 250,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND GENERAL 04/20 REVENUE BONDS (GREEN BONDS, 2015 SERIES A) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: Retail Order Period:

Monday, April 20th &

Tuesday, April 21st

Day of Sale: 04/22 TURNPIKE COMM, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 212,000 A3/A-/ SUB REV SUB-SERIES A-1 15 04/20 FIXED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2045

Day of Sale: 04/21 SACRAMENTO MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 200,000 /AA-/AA- DISTRICT ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS 04/20 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 04/22 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 168,385 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 04/20 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES R-4 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 157,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE - 04/20 EL CAMINO HOSPITAL MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 COUNTY OF ALLEN, OHIO WEEK OF 152,000 A1/AA-/AA- HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE 04/20 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015A (MERCY HEALTH) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2039-2045

Day of Sale: 04/22 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 150,395 A1/NR/NR BUILDING CORP. PROVIDENCE PUBLIC 04/20 SCHOOLS REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 04/21 MERCY HEALTH WEEK OF 150,000 A1/AA-/AA- TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2015C 04/20 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2025-2045

Day of Sale: 04/22 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 137,618 // DISTRICT 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: PRICING: 04/22/ OR 04/23 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 130,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS THE JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 BOARD OF REGENTS LOUISIANA STATE WEEK OF 129,735 A1//AA- UNIVERSISTY AUXILIARY REVENUE AND 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 04/21 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 127,850 Baa3/BBB-/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/20 (PROVIDENT GROUP - ROWAN PROPERTIES L.L.C. - ROWAN UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT) SERIES 2015A & 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF PASADENA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 123,020 /AA+/AA TAXABLE PENSION OBLIGATION 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 A & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 116,819 Aaa/AAA/ (TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/22 THE METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 113,490 /AA+/AA+ NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTY (NES) 04/20 TENNESSEE, ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/21 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 106,885 Baa1/BBB+/ AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 COUNTY OF ALLEN, OHIO WEEK OF 100,000 A1/AA-/AA- ADJUSTABLE RATE HOSPITAL FACILITIES 04/20 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B (MERCY HEALTH) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: MATURITIES: TBD

Day of Sale: 04/22 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 91,000 Aa1/AA/ STATE OF UTAH UNIVERSITY OF 04/20 UTAH GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/21 NESHAMINY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 77,285 Aa2// BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/20 CONSISTING OF: $27,125,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES A OF 2015 & $50,160,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 04/22 KENTUCKY INFRASTRUCTURE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 75,360 // WASTEWATER AND DRINKING WATER 04/20 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 75,000 A2/A/A EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS HARTFORD HEALTHCARE ISSUE, SERIES F MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MIDLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 72,640 /AA-/ MIDLAND COUNTY, 2015 SCHOOL 04/20 BUILDING & SITE BONDS, SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBBLF)

Day of Sale: 04/23 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 71,730 Aa3//

CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045, 2051

Day of Sale: 04/22 OHIO HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 62,996 Aaa// TAXABLE RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE 04/20 REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 04/21 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 61,248 NR/AA+/AA+ DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 04/20 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED PRIMARILY IN DENTON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/22 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT WEEK OF 60,135 A2// WILMINGTON 04/20 STUDENT HOUSING PROJECTS - REFUNDING LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 60,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION 04/20 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (FIRST PLACE HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM) 2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2038 GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 60,000 A2/A+/NR SERIES 2015 04/20 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2045

Day of Sale: 04/22 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF COBB WEEK OF 59,000 // COUNTY, GEORGIA 04/20 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE- KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION PROJECTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SERIES A: 2015-2035 AND 2038

SERIES A:A1//SERIEES

SERIES B: 2015-2035 AND 2038

SERIES B: A3//; SER C BAA2//

SERIES C: 2015-2030; 2033 AND 2038

Day of Sale: 04/22 SAN MATEO UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 56,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/20 ELECTION OF 2010 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 51,000 Aa3// GENERAL REVENUE 04/20 CONSISTING OF: $40,000M TAX-EXEMPT $11,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 PASADENA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,495 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS. SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/21 UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE WEEK OF 50,115 Aa1/AA+/ SERIES 2015 04/20 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TURNPIKE COMM, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 50,000 A3/A-/ SUB REV SUB-SERIES A-2 15 04/20 SIFMA NOTES MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/21 PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 47,745 /AA-/AA- $39,030,000 PLEDGED REVENUE 04/20 REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS, TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015A $3,715,000 PLEDGED REVENUE OBLIGATIONS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: Series A: 8/1/19-8/1/29

Series B: 8/1/17-8/1/19 CITY OF CARROLLTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 42,695 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 04/20 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF WAUKESHA WEEK OF 41,605 // WAUKESHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/20 CONSISTING OF: $21,075M GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015A $ 5,725M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B $11,325M NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2015C $ 3,480M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: NOTES, BOND AND TAXABLE NOTES: AA1

NANS: MIG 1

Day of Sale: 04/21 SAMPSON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 40,105 A1/A/NR REFUNDING LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS, 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 04/22 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 40,015 A1/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A (ASPIRUS, INC. OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY OF KYLE, TEXAS (HAYS, COUNTY) WEEK OF 39,860 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 04/20 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 39,375 Aa2/AA+/ TAXABLE CERTIFICATES OF 04/20 PARTICIPATION (CONVENTION FACILITY PROJECT) - SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 SPSBA COLLEGE REVENUE REFUNDING WEEK OF 39,165 /AA/ BONDS 04/20 (DELAWARE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROJECT), SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/21 TUALATIN HILLS, OREGON WEEK OF 37,270 // PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/21 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 34,310 /AA-/ WYANDOTTE, MICHIGAN 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2038 TERM: 2041 REMARK: MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOND LOAN FUND

Day of Sale: 04/22 HACIENDA LA PUENTA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,000 A2/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/20 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY SCHOOLS POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) 2015 SERIES C, CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATIONS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 04/21 GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 33,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2022 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/22 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 32,540 /BBB-/ AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS (NORTHBAY HEALTHCARE GROUP) - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 ANTELOPE VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,625 A1// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/20 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 SCAGO CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,685 A2/A/ DISTRICT NO. 1, SOUTH CAROLINA 04/20 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 04/22 COTULLA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,985 // (LOCATED IN LA SALLE COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/20 CONSISTING OF: $25,000M UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 $ 3,985M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 28,320 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/20 TAXABLE, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/21 GULF COAST WASTE DISPOSAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 26,630 /A/ TEXAS BAYPORT AREA SYSTEM REVENUE 04/20 BODNS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/21 NOOKSACK VALLEY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 26,360 Aa1// SD - WHATCOM CO. 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle SERIAL: 2016-2034 INSURANCE: WA ST. CR EHHANCEMENT PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Moody's 'A1' Rating

Day of Sale: 04/23 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 24,710 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/20 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (INDEPENDENCE SUPPORT, LLC PJT) MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford

Day of Sale: 04/22 MEDINA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 24,000 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/22 AMARILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,450 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/21 TRAVIS COUNTY WEEK OF 21,925 // LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 04/20 TAXABLE SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/23 CITY OF BURLESON, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,485 Aa3/AA/ (JOHNSON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/20 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 19,650 Aa3/AA-/AA- EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/20 REVENUE BONDS JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS UTILITIES PROGRAM ISSUE MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 19,320 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 04/21 COLORADO HOUSING & FINANCE WEEK OF 17,000 // AUTHORITY 04/20 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE- ENGLEWOOD PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/20 SUNNYSIDE USD NO. 12, WEEK OF 15,775 /A/ PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 04/20 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011, SERIES E (2015) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 HAMILTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 15,505 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 04/20 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 04/23 VACAVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/20 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/23 EITELJORG MUSEUM, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 15,000 // TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS 04/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER ED FACS AUTH, WEEK OF 13,600 /A/ MESSIAH COLLEGE PROJECT 04/20 REMARKETING: SERIES 2001-I4 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: S&P A-1 (Short Term) Rating KENTFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. CITY OF MALIBU, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,000 /AA+/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 04/20 PARTICIPATION 2015A (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 SAN MATEO UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/20 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS. (2021 CROSSOVER) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 11,060 Aa2// WEST VIRGINIA 04/20 TAX-EXEMPT LEASE REVENUE BONDS (FAIRMONT OFC BLDG), SEREIS 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2040

Day of Sale: 04/23 SOUTHEAST ALASKA POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 11,000 // ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUDNING BONDS 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/22 EAGLE PASS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,685 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/20 MAVERICK COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/20 CARO COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, TUSCOLA WEEK OF 10,500 Aa2// COUNTY, MICHIGAN 04/20 2015 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 04/21 CITY OF MALIBU, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 04/20 PARTICIPATION 2015B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 MID VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRCT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 04/23 KENTUCKY INFRASTRUCTURE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,900 // GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES PROGRAM 04/20 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MELISSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,740 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 04/20 AND REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2043 REMARK: A1//

Day of Sale: 04/20 SAN FELIPE DEL RIO CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 9,255 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A

Day of Sale: 04/22 RIVERVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,090 // PENNSYLVANIA (ALLEGHENY COUNTY) 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified TULPEHOCKEN, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,000 /A+/ AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023 MABANK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,905 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/21 COPPERAS COVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,410 // DISTRICT 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/22 OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,400 /AA+/ MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: RATING: (STABLE) GARDEN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO,71 WEEK OF 8,360 // IDAHO 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/20 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,000 A3// DISTRICT NO. 419 04/20 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas ORWIGSBURG BOROUGH WEEK OF 7,825 /AA-/ SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2039 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 04/22 PORT OF REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,800 /BBB/ 2015 REFUNDING BONDS 04/20 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 04/22 AVON COMMUNITY SBC AVPT FIRST WEEK OF 7,595 /AA+/ MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 04/20 BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022 REMARK: Underlying S&P 'A+' Rating MARQUETTE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 7,565 /AA-/ CONSISTING OF: 04/20 $6,765M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 800M GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/21 RITTMAN EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 /AA/ DISTRICT, OHIO 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC

Day of Sale: 04/23 PALMERTON BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,500 Aa/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2041 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE HOBBS MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 Aa1// NO. 16, NEW MEXICO 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED**********J MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 04/20 MAGNOLIA SCHOOLD DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/20 GENRAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/23 KENTFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 04/20 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 DEKALB-CHEROKEE COUNTIES, ALABAMA WEEK OF 6,905 A3/A+/ GAS DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS 04/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/21 SMITHVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,830 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/21 WESTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 6,385 NR/NR/NR NOTES 04/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia TERM: 2015 BRENTWOOD, MISSOURI WEEK OF 6,165 // TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING REVENUE 04/20 BONDS HANLEY STATION REDELOPMENT PROJECT SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/20 ATHENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,905 // BANK QUALIFIED-UNLIMITED TAX 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF SEARCY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 5,730 NR/NR/NR (HARDING UNIVERSITY AND HARDING 04/20 PLACE) PUBLIC EDUCATION AND RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FACILITIES BOARD REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF LUFKIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,675 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/20 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 04/20 PINE GROVE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,580 /AA-/ SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 04/20 WATERVILLE, MAINE WEEK OF 5,350 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 04/22 LOS BANOS USD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,000 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/22 ANDERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/20 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: (Bank Qualified)

Day of Sale: 04/22 LINDALE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 04/21 GUSTINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014 ELECTION, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 3,900 Aa2// WEST VIRGINIA 04/20 TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE BONDS (FAIRMONT OFC BLDG), SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/23 PUBLIC BUILDING CORPORATION OF WEEK OF 2,855 A1// NIXA, MISSOURI 04/20 LEASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS GOVERN COMPLEX, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 04/23 AVON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP TAXABLE WEEK OF 2,825 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 04/20 REFUNDING BONDS OF 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: Underlying S&P 'A+' Rating HESPERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,750 // CALIFORNIA 04/20 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2013-1, 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/21 WOODLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 2,555 Aa1// SD - COWLITZ & CLARK COS. 04/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle SERIAL: 2015-2024 INSURANCE: WA ST. CR EHHANCEMENT PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Moody's 'A1' Rating

Day of Sale: 04/21 VALLEY VIEW INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,500 // DISTRICT, (COOKE COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/20 MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford Day of Sale: 04/20 CONOTTON VALLEY UNION LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,500 /AA/ DISTRICT 04/20 CARROLL AND HARRISON COUNTIES, OHIO BOARD OF EDUCATION CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION BUILDING IMPROVEMENT PROJECT, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2044 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: **** BANK QUALFIED ****

Day of Sale: 04/21 SKOKIE PARK DISTRICT, COOK COUNTY, WEEK OF 2,000 Aa2// ILLINOIS 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2015B MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago LA HONDA-PESCADERO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA/ DISTRICT 04/20 (SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/22 AMSTERDAM, MONTANA WEEK OF 1,965 /A/ SD - GALLATIN CO. 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/20 FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,900 // DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 04/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 04/21 MID-STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,545 Aa1// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 04/20 ADAMS, CLARK, JACKSON, JUNEAU, MARATHON, PORTAGE, WAUSHARA AND WOOD COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: DUE: 09/01/2015 AND 03/01/2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/20

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,808,801 (in 000's)