Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oilfields
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
April 17 * Ceo says oil and gas market remains 'volatile'
* Alstom Deal on track for second-half close
* Ge cfo says aviation unit could perform better in 2015 than previously outlined
* General electric ceo says company remains on track for targets in oil and gas in 2015
* Ge cfo says oil and gas business has been 'aggressive' on remaking its cost structure
* Ge cfo says interest in ge capital assets has been 'incredible'
* Ge ceo says counting on one cent of eps benefit from alstom for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf)
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, March 29 The two-year period for Britain and the European Union to settle the terms of their split after British Prime Minister Theresa May filed divorce papers on Wednesday is very tight, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.