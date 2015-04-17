April 17 * Ceo says oil and gas market remains 'volatile'

* Alstom Deal on track for second-half close

* Ge cfo says aviation unit could perform better in 2015 than previously outlined

* General electric ceo says company remains on track for targets in oil and gas in 2015

* Ge cfo says oil and gas business has been 'aggressive' on remaking its cost structure

* Ge cfo says interest in ge capital assets has been 'incredible'

* Ge ceo says counting on one cent of eps benefit from alstom for 2015