April 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, is cutting the role of zone manager from its stores as part of efforts to simplify its operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The duties of zone manager, of which there are generally about six per store, will be transferred to other managers, Bloomberg said.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)