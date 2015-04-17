April 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, said it planned to add 7,000 to 8,000 department managers as part of an overhaul of its store operations.

The company at the same time plans to eliminate the position of zone managers and reassign those workers to department manager and assistant manager positions within its stores, spokesman Kory Lundberg said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne)