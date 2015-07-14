German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
July 14 Johnson & Johnson
* J&J CFO says does not expect Greece debt resolution to affect company sales, earnings unless there is significant change from expected resolution
* CEO says patent protects Remicade until 2018 from biosimilars Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said it would extend the period for settling trades and introduce short-selling on April 23, reforms that may help the market join international equity indexes, attracting billions of dollars of fresh investment.