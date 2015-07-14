German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
July 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry spoke on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter earnings. Below are some comments they made:
* Wells Fargo's purchase of GE Capital loans means new customers, more business-CFO
* Wells Fargo will see more benefits to interest income from GE Capital loans in third quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo can grow net interest income in 2015 even if rates remain low-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects mortgage origination in third quarter to be lower than second quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo set aside more money to cover deteriorating energy loans in second quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects dividend payout ratio to remain in range of 55 TO 75 percent for full year-CFO
* Wells Fargo is "aggressively" growing credit card business with existing customers-CFO
* Wells Fargo looking at further acquisitions where assets fit into existing business model-CFO
* Wells Fargo is further scrutinizing energy loans in second half of the year-CFO
* Wells Fargo energy loans "relatively immaterial" to broader bank at 2 pct of loan book-CFO
* Wells Fargo can reduce liquidity by tens of billions of dollars more before worrying about regulatory ratios-CFO
* Wells Fargo CFO: other big banks discouraging deposits to help regulatory capital metrics
* Wells Fargo CFO: new home purchases are strong, but still not at precrisis levels
* Wells Fargo expects efficiency ratio to remain in same range due to business investments-CFO
* Wells Fargo sees non-bank lenders paying higher premiums for loan portfolios to grow-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects to continue growing auto loans because its portfolio is smaller than peers-CFO
* Wells Fargo will continue investing in businesses whether or not interest rates rise this year-CEO
* Wells Fargo sees long-term rates staying lower for longer than management forecast six months ago-CFO
* Wells Fargo mortgage staffing "probably a little bit heavy" relative to "normal" times-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said it would extend the period for settling trades and introduce short-selling on April 23, reforms that may help the market join international equity indexes, attracting billions of dollars of fresh investment.