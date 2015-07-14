July 14 Several options exchanges including
MIAX, NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca, declared "self-help" against the
Chicago Board Options Exchange on Tuesday, routing orders away
due to what was later called a technical issue.
The NYSE announced at 1:22 EDT (1722 GMT) that the
previously reported issue had been resolved and all systems were
functioning normally.
Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with
internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders
through alternate venues was declared by NYSE Amex Options and
MIAX Options Exchange at 1:08 EDT (1708 GMT) and by NYSE Arca
Options at 1:07 EDT (1707).
