July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss second-quarter earnings. Below are some of his comments:

* Goldman Sachs bond trading revenue hurt by Greek crisis weighing on credit, mortgages-CFO

* Goldman's bond trading weakness got worse as second quarter went on-CFO

* "Too early to tell" how Goldman's third-quarter trading will fare-CFO

* Goldman Sachs expects additional 1 pct capital buffer requirement as systemically important bank-CFO

* "Vast majority" of Goldman's legal provision related to expected RMBS working group settlement-CFO

* Goldman is "very early days" with building traditional retail lending operation-CFO

* Goldman's 1 pct staff growth came from hiring in investment management and places like Utah, Bangalore-CFO

* Goldman Sachs was able to raise prices in a "substantial" way over the past year-CFO

* Goldman clients understand they must pay more because new regulations have raised costs-CFO

* Goldman's 1 pct capital buffer estimate is preliminary and may change based on stress test results-CFO

* Goldman Sachs will "move very cautiously" in retail lending space-CFO

* Goldman not completely unfamiliar with retail, touches "millions" through investment management-CFO

* Goldman CFO: reduced market liquidity is "just the cost of regulation...it doesn't mean the regulation is not good" (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)