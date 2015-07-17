Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
July 17 General Electric Co :
* expects $120-$150 billion worth of signed GE capital asset sales by end of year
* Cfo says oil and gas unit ahead of plan to remove $600 million in costs this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.