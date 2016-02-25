German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
Feb 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank :
* Executive says experiencing some negative credit migration tied to oil and gas sector
* Executive says experiencing some negative credit migration tied to oil and gas sector

* Executive: comfortable losses tied to oil and gas sector will remain within manageable levels
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share