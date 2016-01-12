Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* Pfizer says its experimental off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies for cancer may have major advantages over personalized CAR T cells

* Allergan research chief says company's drug pipeline is underappreciated

* Pfizer CEO says decision whether to split company to depend whether "trapped value" in the businesses is apparent in 2018

* Allergan research chief says depth of Pfizer's immuno-oncology pipeline underappreciated