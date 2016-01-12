Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* Pfizer says its experimental off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies for cancer may have major advantages over personalized CAR T cells
* Allergan research chief says company's drug pipeline is underappreciated
* Pfizer CEO says decision whether to split company to depend whether "trapped value" in the businesses is apparent in 2018
* Allergan research chief says depth of Pfizer's immuno-oncology pipeline underappreciated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).