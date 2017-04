Jan 13 Abbvie

* CEO says expects Humira sales of $18 billion in 2020, helped by new indications

* Abbvie says drug pipeline could deliver almost $30 billion in revenue by 2024

* Abbvie says expects annual Imbruvica sales of $5 billion by 2020

* Abbvie says $5.00 per share is mid point of its 2016 earnings forecast, reflecting 17.1 percent growth over 2015

* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S 2016 forecast for Abbvie $5.01 per share

* Abbvie says $4.27 per share is mid point of its 2015 earnings forecast