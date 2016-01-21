BRIEF-St. Joe Co purchases Panama City beach office complex
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan board will discuss dividend next week
* CEO Jochen Tilk speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia
* Potash in 'wait and see' attitude on its stake in Chile's SQM Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Supervalu to acquire Unified Grocers to create one of the nation's leading grocery wholesale companies