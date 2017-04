Jan 21 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY WEEK OF 875,000 /B+/B+ OF CHICAGO 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (DEDICATED REVENUE) CONSISTING OF: $795,515M SERIES 2016A $ 79,485M TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT BONDS DUE: 2035, 2040

AND 2044

TAXABLE TERM BONDS DUE: 2033

Day of Sale: 01/27 COUNTY OF NASSAU, NEW YORK WEEK OF 273,000 A2/A+/A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/25 / /EXP GENERAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 2016 SERIES A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 250,000 Aaa/AAA/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/25 REVENUE BONDS, YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE, SERIES U CONSISTING OF: $125,000M SERIES U-1 $125,000M SERIES U-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 2-5 YR PUTS

7/1/2033 FINAL

Day of Sale: 01/28 AIRPORT COMMISSION OF THE CITY AND WEEK OF 239,765 A1/A+/A+ COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA 01/25 SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SECOND SERIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2021-2032

Day of Sale: 01/26 KATY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 228,105 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 01/25 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/27 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 204,585 // REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 01/25 PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA LOS MEDANOS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 187,620 // SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT 01/25 AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 01/27 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 141,105 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2020 TERM: 2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 27-30

Day of Sale: 01/26 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 139,150 A1/A/A+ GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 01/25 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 WOODHAVEN-BROWNSTOWN SCHOOL WEEK OF 85,250 Aa1// DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 01/25 WAYNE COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING, SITE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/26 MICHIGAN STATE HOSPITAL FINANCE WEEK OF 81,135 // AUTHORITY 01/25 VARIABLE RATE REVENUE BONDS (ASCENSION HEALTH CREDIT GROUP) SERIES 1999B-3 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 INDIANA HEALTH FACILITY FINANCING WEEK OF 80,465 // AUTHORITY 01/25 REVENUE BONDS (ASCENSION HEALTH CREDIT GROUP) SERIES 2001A-1 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 79,075 Aa3/A+/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT 01/25 TEMPLE UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2030-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF ROCKWALL, TEXAS WEEK OF 74,940 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING & 01/25 IMPROVEMENT SERIES 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 01/26 KENTUCKY MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 71,010 Baa1/A-/ POWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 01/25 BONDS (PRAIRIE STATE PROJECT) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 GRAND PRAIRIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 71,000 NR/AAA/AAA DISTRICT 01/25 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/26 TORRANCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 65,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 01/25 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 01/27 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 549 WEEK OF 45,270 Aa2// PERHAM DENT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 01/25 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 01/25 SAUGUS/HART SCHOOL FACILITIES WEEK OF 44,265 // FINANCING AUTHORITY 01/25 2016 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/28 MENIFEE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 // PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 01/25 2016 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: 2029 THRU 2038 BAMA INSURED/AA

Day of Sale: 01/27 LAKE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 30,500 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 01/25 EXP/ / (LAKELAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE) UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION $21,400M SERIES 2016A (EXEMPT) $ 9,100M SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIES 2016A DUE: 2017-2042

SERIES 2016B DUE: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 01/26 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL & WEEK OF 30,485 /AA/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 89 TEXAS 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /BBB/

Day of Sale: 01/26 CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/AA/ (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 01/25 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (2022 CROSSOVER REFUNDING) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,800 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 01/25 (ROCKETSHIP EDUCATION-MULTIPLE PROJECT), SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/26 METROPOLITAN STATE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 28,755 Aa2// DENVER BOT, COLORADO STATE 01/25 INTERCEPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: UL: A2 RICHMOND JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 25,580 /BBB/ AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE BONDS 01/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 COUNTY OF NASSAU, NEW YORK WEEK OF 25,300 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATIONS 01/25 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, 2016 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 23,815 NR/AA/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 01/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2038 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 01/27 KATY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,105 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 01/25 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2032-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/27 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE WEEK OF 22,995 Aa2/NR/NR UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS 01/25 STUDENT FEE REVENUE BONDS (UALR CAMPUS), REFUNDING SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 01/26 MANCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 22,440 // MICHIGAN 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES A $ 9,005M - (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES B $13,435M - (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: Aa1 MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOND

QUALIFICATION & LOAN PROGRAM,

A2 UNDERLYING

SERIES A: 17-26

SERIES B: 17-22

Day of Sale: 01/28 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,990 NR// NO. 05-1 OF CORONA-NORCO UNIFIED 01/25 SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX (NEW MONEY & REFUNDING) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 01/25 TEMPLE COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE WEEK OF 21,250 /AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, 01/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/26 KISSIMMEE (CITY OF), FLORIDA WEEK OF 20,000 // CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 01/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/27 STATE OF ALASKA WEEK OF 19,745 A1//A+ ALASKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SYSTEM 01/25 (AMT) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: (CONVENTIONAL & FORWARD DELIVERY)

Day of Sale: 01/28 STOCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 18,880 Aa1// MICHIGAN 01/25 COUNTIES OF INGHAM, JACKSON, LIVINGSTON & WASHTENAW SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/28 CULMAN, ALABAMA WEEK OF 18,830 // GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS, 01/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/25 AUBREY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,953 Aaa// TEXAS 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1

8/16/16, 2/15/17-41

Day of Sale: 01/27 CAPE GIRARDEAU SCHOOL DISTRICT #63 WEEK OF 16,105 /AA+/ MISSOURI 01/25 REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 01/25 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 16,015 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 01/25 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016I MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 01/26 MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 // CALIFORNIA 01/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/28 AGUA FRIA UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 Aa3// DISTRICT, ARIZONA 01/25 EXP/ / MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2031 MONA SHORES PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 13,110 Aa1// MICHIGAN, MUSKEGON COUNTY 01/25 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/27 FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,885 /AA+/ 2016 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 01/25 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 01/27 WEBBERVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 11,250 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 01/25 COUNTIES OF INGHAM & LIVINGSTON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $4,905M SERIES A $5,095M SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/25 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 11,250 /A/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/25 2016 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/26 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 11,100 // O'FALLON TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL 01/25 DISTRICT, SCHOOL BONDS $9,100M SERIES A - REFUNDING BONDS $2,000M SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/27 CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT #58 OF WEEK OF 10,930 Aa1// JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 01/25 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 01/25 ESTES VALLEY RECREATION & PARK WEEK OF 10,830 // DISTRICT 01/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: (A S&P UNDERLYING) MOJAVE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT 01/25 DISTRICT NO. 1 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/27 TEMPLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,340 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 01/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/26 PASO ROBLES JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,000 /AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/25 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: A1//

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/26 OVID-ELSIE AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,600 Aa1// COUNTIES OF CLINTON, SHIAWASSEE, 01/25 SAGINAW & GRATIOT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF GLENDORA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,600 /AA/ 2016 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/25 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/26 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 8,480 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 01/25 MINNESOTA $4,510M CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016F $1,000M CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016G $2,970M REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016H MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 01/26 EVART PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,400 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF OSCEOLA, MECOSTA AND 01/25 CLARE SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/26 HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,340 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 01/25 BATH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,100 Aa1// COUNTIES OF CLINTON & SHIAWASSEE 01/25 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/28 CALDWELL-WEST CALDWELL BOARD OF WEEK OF 7,645 // EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 01/25 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia JOLIET PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,250 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/25 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SAN DIEGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,760 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/25 DESOTO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.4 WEEK OF 6,760 /AA/ LOUISIANA 01/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/26 MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,160 /AA/ EDUCATION MORRIS COUNTY NEW JERSEY 01/25 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/26 SOUTHEAST, IOWA WEEK OF 4,470 // WEBSTER-GRAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL 01/25 DISTRICT SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE SALES SERVICE USE TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 01/28 EAST TROY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,410 Aa2// WALWORTH AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES 01/25 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2020 TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 01/25 CITY OF FRANKFORT CITY HILL WEEK OF 4,365 /A/ BUILDING CORPORATION FIRST MORTGAGE 01/25 BONDS,SERIES 2016 (APVPT BACKED) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: INSURANCE EXPECTED PEORIA COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,865 /A+/ OAK GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT #68 01/25 SCHOOL BONDS $200M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $3,025M - SERIES B $640M - SERIES C - REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/26 TOWN OF WATERFORD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,640 A1/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2038 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/28 SALADO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,015 /AAA/ TEXAS 01/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/28 BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/25 ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/28 GORDO, ALABAMA WEEK OF 2,485 /AA/ WATER, GAS & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 01/25 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: /A-/

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/27 CAPE MAY POINT BOROUGH WEEK OF 1,445 /AA-/ CAPE MAY COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 01/25 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,992,768 (in 000's)