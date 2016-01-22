HOUSTON Jan 22 Mexico will import light crude
produced in the United States to test in its refineries this
year, an executive with PMI, the trading arm of the state-owned
oil company Pemex, said on Friday at the Argus Americas Crude
Summit in Houston, Texas.
* The cargoes will be independent from a light-for-heavy
swap agreement between the United States and Mexico
* The executive did not provide volume commitments and said
the imports would happen sometime this year
* "We are planning to import different kinds of crude and
not just process Mexican sour heavy crude," according to
Margarita Perez Miranda, head of the international supply and
trading business for products at PMI
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai)