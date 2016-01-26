BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson CEO, in conference call:
* Says company will remain very active in mergers and acquisitions
* Says valuations of potential acquisition targets in 2015 were overly high
* (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* United technologies corp - targets gender parity in leadership positions by 2030