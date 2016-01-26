Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* Adkerson says company facing "serious challenges" with
what happening in commodities market and balance sheet
* CEO Adkerson says addressing these challenges "seriously"
and with a "degree of urgency"
* Freeport's Adkerson says has number of interested parties,
could lead to sales or joint ventures
* Adkerson says engaged with number of parties on possible
transactions on a wide range of company's copper assets
* Adkerson says board has hired Lazard to advise it on oil
and gas business options; working with Freeport's banker JP
Morgan
* Freeport's Adkerson says confident indonesia gov't will
renew copper export license although not done yet
* Adkerson says indonesia gov't demands that Freeport make a
smelter deposit, pay export duty are inconsistent with 2014
gov't arrangements
* Adkerson says Freeport targeting debt reduction of $5
billion to $10 billion; won't be able to achieve in one
transaction
* $5 billion to $10 billion asset sales target would include
proceeds from selling 10-20 percent of Grasberg mine in
Indonesia
* Freeport 's Adkerson, asked if company would consider
issuing equity, says it is looking at all alternativesSource
