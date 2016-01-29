Jan 29 Abbvie Inc

* Says expects viekira pak sales of $2 billion in 2016

* Abbvie says has been diffifult to forecast sales of viekira pak, believes $2 billion estimate for 2016 is very reliable

* New hepatitis c drug will crimp viekira pak sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)