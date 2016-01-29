JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
Jan 29 The Bank of Canada 6-day T-bill auction yields an average 0.508 percent. Further coverage: here (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy