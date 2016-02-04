By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Volkswagen AG has
replaced the head of its U.S. legal department with an outside
lawyer as it works to win approval to fix nearly 600,000
vehicles with excess emissions, a person briefed on the matter
said Thursday.
David Detweiler, an attorney with law firm Clifford Chance,
has been named the top attorney at Volkswagen of America Group.
An official announcement was expected Thursday.
Effective Feb. 1, Detweiler, who has worked as an adviser to
VW on such matters as the issuance of corporate bonds last year,
replaced David Geanacopoulos, who has held that role as well as
head of public affairs. Geanacopoulos will remain at VW,
focusing on government relations.
Neither could be reached immediately. The moves were
reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
VW has been working to bolster its relationships with
lawmakers and others in Washington in the face of the diesel
emissions scandal that brought harsh criticism from Congress at
a hearing in October.
Earlier this week, VW submitted a fix plan to the California
Air Resources Board covering 80,000 Audi, Porsche and VW SUVs
and larger cars.
But the company hasn't won approval to fix any of the
vehicles since it acknowledged in September using software that
allowed vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable
pollution.
Last month, Audi of America said it was naming Brad Stertz
as the new director of Audi government affairs, and named Tom
Baloga as senior director of Audi government affairs and head of
a new Sacramento office.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller spent
time in Washington last month. He met with a number of
lawmakers, including Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan
Republican who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee,
and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, two Democrats
critical of the German automaker.
Mueller also met with Environmental Protection Agency chief
Gina McCarthy and U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.
Pritzker asked Mueller about VW's commitment to expanding its
Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant, and he said the company was
moving ahead with an expansion, sources said.
Last month, VW named Hinrich J. Woebcken as head of the
North American region, effective April 1. He will also be
chairman of Volkswagen Group of America.
Michael Horn, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of
America, will remain in the posts.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)