Feb 4 Conocophillips

* ConocoPhillips exec says the company would look to put more rigs back to work in lower 48 in 2017

* Conoco CFO says the company has the balance sheet capacity to maintain capex and dividend even if crude stays around $30/barrel for a prolonged period of time

* CEO says crude oil market will likely not re-balance until 2017, later than expected

* ConocoPhillips CEO says plans to run only 3 rigs in lower 48, doesn't make sense to run more at current prices

* Conocophillips CFO says company is not comfortable having a plan that relies heavily on debt financing to fund cash shortfalls

* Conoco CEO says buying assets not a big part of capital plan right now