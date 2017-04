Feb 4 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF FLORIDA WEEK OF 1,200,000 Aa3/AA/AA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION 02/08 FINANCE CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: BULLETS: 2019 & 2021 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 800,000 Aa2//AA COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM FIRST LIEN 02/08 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040 TERM: 2045 REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE/-/STABLE)

Day of Sale: 02/09 NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 02/08 FUTURE TAX SECURED TAX-EXEMPT SUBORDINATE BONDS-FISCAL 2016 SERIES E-1 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/5 & 2/8

Day of Sale: 02/09 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 365,000 A3//A- TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE REVENUE 02/08 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 02/10 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 230,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/08 OF 2016 - SERIES 1 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: AA (KROLL)

Day of Sale: 02/09 MISSOURI JOINT MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC WEEK OF 222,155 A2//A UTILITY COMMISSION 02/08 (PRAIRIE STATE PROJECT) POWER PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 181,000 A2/A-/ UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS HEALTH SYSTEM, 02/08 INC. - HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS- SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/09 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 152,865 Aa2/AA/NR NEW MEXICO 02/08 CONSISTING OF: $144,570M SUBORDINATE LIEN SYSTEM REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2016A $ 8,295M SUBORDINATE LIEN SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/10 CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 150,495 A2/AA/ AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 02/08 $112,860M - SERIES A $ 37,635M - SERIES B (FORWARD DELIVERY) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/09 INDIANA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 146,000 // POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REFUNDING 02/08 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2036 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 02/11 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 145,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 02/08 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS - 2016 SERIES A-1 & A-2 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/09

Day of Sale: 02/10 GUAM WATERWORKS AUTHORITY WEEK OF 143,000 /A-/BBB+ WATER & WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE 02/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 137,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS-VARIOUS 02/08 PURPOSE UNLIMITED & LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS-SERIES 2016-1 AND MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 2/10

Day of Sale: 02/11 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 107,580 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Mat. 2/15/2019-20, 24, 27-30

Underlying Ratings (Aa2/AA)

Day of Sale: 02/09 COMMUNITY UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 103,420 Aa2//AA #308 (KENDALL, KANE & WILL COUNTY) 02/08 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: Mat. 2023-26, 31-36

Day of Sale: 02/10 MAGNOLIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 87,400 Aa3// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/08 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SCHOOLHOUSE & REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/09 CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 56,725 Aa2/AA-/ OHIO 02/08 GENERAL RECEIPTS REFUNDING BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 02/10 EVERGREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// DISTRICT 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/11 DEER VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,200 Aa2/NR/AA- NO. 97 (ARIZONA) 02/08 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2013 SERIES B (2016) AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF PIKEVILLE, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 45,000 MIG 1// PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER (USDA) 02/08 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 43,815 Aa2/AA+/AA+ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 02/08 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2036 PEARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 43,080 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/10 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 40,000 A1//AA- SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 02/08 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2018-2038

Day of Sale: 02/11 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 40,000 NR/NR/ TAX EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 02/08 SECURITIES, SERIES A (G2) (TEMS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/08 CITY OF MOORHEAD, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 38,200 Baa1// EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 02/08 BONDS (THE CONCORDIA COLLEGE CORPORATION PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/11 DOWAGIAC UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 37,200 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 2016 SCHOOL BUILDING & 02/08 SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 02/10 PARADISE VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 36,700 Aa2/NR/AA- DISTRICT NO. 69 (ARIZONA) 02/08 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2015 SERIES A 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/08 CITY OF OKLAHOMA CITY WEEK OF 33,850 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/08 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 02/09 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 30,000 A1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 02/08 2016 SERIES A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/08

Day of Sale: 02/09 BROWNSVILLE NAVIGATION DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 27,000 A2/A/ CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS 02/08 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 02/09 JOSHUA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,275 NR/AAA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 02/08 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/09 JOURDANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 26,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 02/08 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A+

Day of Sale: 02/08 CITY OF SUGAR HILL DOWNTOWN WEEK OF 24,950 NR/AA+/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 02/08 TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 02/10 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 24,000 /AA+/ SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD OF 02/08 TRANSITIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/11 TRAVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,500 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 02/08 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/10 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 20,180 Aaa/NR/NR NEW YORK 02/08 REVENUE BONDS, POOLED ISSUE, VARIOUS LIBRARY DISTRICTS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028 REMARK: Underlying Ratings (Aa2/NR/NR)

Day of Sale: 02/09 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/AA/ ADMINISTRATION 02/08 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT-RESIDENTIAL REVENUE BONDS-2011 SERIES B (REMARKETING) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/11 MONTGOMERY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,990 NR// DISTRICT NO. 446, KANSAS 02/08 INDEPENDENCE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2027-2033

Day of Sale: 02/08 THE OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 14,955 /AA/AA AUTHORITY 02/08 OKLAHOMA STATE SYSTEM OF HIGHER EDUCATION MASTER REAL PROPERTY LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Oklahoma City SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/10 JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON WEEK OF 14,715 NR/A+/ AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/08 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/11 COACHELLA, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 14,615 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION 02/08 BONDS SERIES A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/10 WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, WEEK OF 14,400 NR/NR/ KANSAS 02/08 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT, SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS (WYANDOTTE PLAZA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/09 MIAMI COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 14,155 NR/A+/ JAIL HOLDING CORPORATION COUNTY 02/08 OPTION INCOME TAX LEASE RENTAL REFUNDING 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 02/11 CHAMPAIGN & PIATT COUNTIES, WEEK OF 13,235 A1// ILLINOIS 02/08 MAHOMET-SEYMOUR COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3, REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/11 CITY OF SANTA ROSA HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,900 Aa2/A+/ DISTRICT 02/08 (SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 ELECTION 2016 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/10 CITY OF VINELAND, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 11,035 NR/AA-/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 02/09 SIENNA PLANTATION LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 11,000 A// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/09 ESTES VALLEY RECREATION AND PARK WEEK OF 10,830 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT, COLORADO 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 02/09 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/NR/NR UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS 02/08 STUDENT FEE REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT MORRILTON), SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2019-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 02/09 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE WEEK OF 9,995 /A/ CITY OF HARRISBURG 02/08 (DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2033 COACHELLA, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 9,625 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 02/08 TAX ALLOCATION BONDS, 2016 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF YORK WEEK OF 9,570 /A/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF GRIFFIN, GEORGIA WEEK OF 9,500 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION (SALES TAX) 02/08 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED AND TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/09 CITY OF SANTA ROSA ELEMENTARY WEEK OF 9,500 Aa3/A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/08 (SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 ELECTION, 2016 SERIES A AND SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/10 WIMBERLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,150 // DISTRICT 02/08 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/08 PULASKI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,780 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 02/08 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 02/11 WEST RANKIN UTILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,705 /AA/ MISSISSIPPI 02/08 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying Rating A+

Day of Sale: 02/11 TEAYS VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,685 Aa2// PICKAWAY, FAIRFIELD AND FRANKLIN 02/08 COUNTIES, OHIO REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GENERAL OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX VOTED NOVEMBER 7, 2006 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 02/09 CLAWSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 8,250 // OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN 02/08 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: RATING: S&P TBD EDWARDSBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,960 NR/AA-/NR 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL 02/08 OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 02/09 FREMONT CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,500 Aa2// MICHIGAN 02/08 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/10 SARANAC COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,605 NR/AA-/NR 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL 02/08 OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2031 REMARK: QSBLF, UL: A

Day of Sale: 02/10 CIRCLEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,285 Aa3// OHIO 02/08 PICKWAY COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/10 EATON RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,610 Aa1// MICHIGAN 02/08 EATON & INGHAM COUNTIES, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 02/09 FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 5,435 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 02/08 SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 WEEK OF 5,360 /AA+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2020 REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

S&P UNDERLYING RATING: AA- (EXP.)

Day of Sale: 02/08 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,305 Baa2// DISTRICT NO. 26 TEXAS 02/08 UNIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/10 AVONDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.44 02/08 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035 GREEN ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,665 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 02/08 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 02/09 CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 WEEK OF 4,625 /A+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/08 /EXP/ LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES SERIES 2016 (WELLNESS CENTER PROJECT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 02/08 SUNRAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,585 // TEXAS 02/08 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Dallas REMARK: TBD

Day of Sale: 02/10 ELLSWORTH COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,235 MIG 1// PIERCE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 02/08 NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2017 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,130 // WISCONSIN 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2025 BASALT & RURAL FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 3,800 /AA-/ DISTRICT, COLORADO 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2035 CITY OF MALIBU CFD NO. 2006-1 WEEK OF 3,640 // 2016 REFUNDING SPECIAL TAX BONDS 02/08 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/09 CLINTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 3,600 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/08 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 02/11 BELOIT, KANSAS WEEK OF 3,400 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION ELECTRIC UTILITY 02/08 REFUNDING BONDS, 2016-A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/10 CITY OF LA PORTE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,150 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/08 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston REMARK: DUE: 2016-2018 AND 2025-2029

Day of Sale: 02/09 WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 2,755 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/08 SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/09 REDEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE WEEK OF 2,600 /A+/ REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 02/08 (TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 1) REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE VILLAGE OF KRONENWETTER, WISCONSIN (MARATHON COUNTY) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 02/08 VILLAGE OF KRONENWETTER WEEK OF 2,300 /AA-/ MARATHON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 02/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/09 CAPE MAY POINT BOROUGH WEEK OF 1,445 /AA-/ CAPE MAY COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 02/08 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,012,170 (in 000's)