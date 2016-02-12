WASHINGTON, Feb 12 U.S. Labor Department
revisions to monthly Producer Price Index data (2009 equals
100):
Seasonally Adj
Dec'15 Prev
Final demand -0.2 -0.2
Final demand less food/energy 0.2 0.1
Final demand less food/energy/trade 0.2 0.2
NOTES:
The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for
2011-2015 to its Producer Price Index which resulted in
revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period.
The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.
This resulted in some revisions to the December 2015 report
released on Jan. 15.
The department will release its data for January 2016 on
Feb. 17.
The department posted its revisions at www.bls.gov/ppi.