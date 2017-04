Feb 12 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE LOWER ALABAMA GAS DISTRICT WEEK OF 500,000 A3//UR

02/15 EXP/ / MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A1/AA-/A AUTHORITY 02/15 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A (CLIMATE BOND CERTIFIED) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: KROLL: AA+

Day of Sale: 02/18 FLORIDA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 422,000 A2//A+ ALL-REQUIREMENTS POWER SUPPLY 02/15 PROJECT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS- SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/17 OREGON HEALTH AND SCIENCE WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 02/15 SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2028-2046 WISCONSIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 170,455 // (CELANESE CORPORATION) 02/15 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 A,B,C AND D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 141,180 Baa2/BBB/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 02/15 REVENUE BONDS MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE, SERIES 2016A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/17 INFIRMARY HEALTH SYSTEM SPECIAL WEEK OF 130,000 NR/A-/NR CARE FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY 02/15 OF MOBILE, ALABAMA REVENUE BONDS (INFIRMARY HEALTH SYSTEM, INC.), SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2046 ALVIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 127,500 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE AND 02/15 REFUNDING 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/17 CITY OF RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 118,075 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 SERIES 2016A & 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 16A: 9/1/19; 22-28; 30

16B (TAXABLE): 9/1/16; 20-22

Day of Sale: 02/17 BOULDER, LARIMER & WELD COUNTIES, WEEK OF 110,000 Aa2/AA-/NR COLORADO 02/15 SAINT VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT #RE-1J GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2016-2033 OHIO HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 109,107 Aaa// RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 02/15 MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES PROGRAM PASS-THROUGH BOND STRUCTURE 2016 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2016 SERIES B (TAXABLE) 2016 SERIES C (TAXABLE) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 106,570 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/15 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 WALLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 89,290 Aa3// TEXAS 02/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2039 TERM: 2046

Day of Sale: 02/17 NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 69,935 // AGENCY NUMBER 1 02/15 CATAWBA ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 CALHOUN COUNTY, BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 52,465 /AA/ SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WTS 02/15 ALABAMA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2046 REMARK: UL: /A-/

Day of Sale: 02/17 EVERGREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2//AAA DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/17 BURKBURNETT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 42,165 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT 02/15 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WICHITA AND CLAY COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 EALE PASS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,665 NR/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: NR/A-/A+

Day of Sale: 02/18 MARIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA WEEK OF 37,000 A1// CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE AND 02/15 REFUNDING BONDS - SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 BONDS OF IRVINE RANCH WATER WEEK OF 35,400 // DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/15 SERIES 2011A-2 (SIFMA INDEX BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/17 SAN RAFAEL CITY HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/15 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 MESQUITE HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 26,935 NR/NR/BBB- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 02/15 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 (CHRISTIAN CARE CENTERS, INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 02/18 HOPKINS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 26,485 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX 02/15 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $12,470M SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) $14,015M SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

(QSBLF)

SERIES A DUE: 2018-2032

SERIES B DUE: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/16 NORTHEAST OHIO REGIONAL SEWER WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT 02/15 WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/17 SAN RAFAEL CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/15 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 CEDAR SPRINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 23,900 /AA-/

MICHIGAN KENT & NEWAYGO COUNTY 02/15 REFUNDING BONDS $8,150M SERIES A $15,570M SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/18 WESTMINSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 CALIFORNIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 02/17 GLENDALE RDA SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 22,000 // CALIFORNIA SUBORDINATED TAX 02/15 ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016A MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/18 HIGHLAND LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,250 Aa2// (MEDINA & SUMMIT COUNTIES) OHIO 02/15 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/17 PEOPLES MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF WEEK OF 18,055 MIG 2// BUCHANAN COUNTY, IOWA 02/15 (BUCHANAN COUNTY HEALTH CARE PROJECT) HOSPITAL REVENUE NOTES (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 02/18 CARROLL COUNTY, GEORGIA SD WEEK OF 17,550 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 02/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2023 REMARK: UL: A1//

Day of Sale: 02/18 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 16,840 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 02/15 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES EIGHT-M (UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS) MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2022 REMARK: RATING: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 02/18 MADISON & JERSEY COUNTIES ILLINOIS WEEK OF 16,075 /A/ ALTON COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 02/15 DISTRICT #11 SCHOOL BONDS $8,700M SERIES A TAXABLE $7,375M SERIES B REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/17 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 15,000 A3// DISTRICT NO. 35, TEXAS 02/15 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/17 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 14,800 A3// DISTRICT NO. 71, TEXAS 02/15 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/18 TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE WEEK OF 14,075 A2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 SERIES 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2031 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION TAX EXEMPT WEEK OF 14,000 NR// MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES (TEMS) 02/15 SERIES A G2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/17 UKIAH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 13,000 // WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/18 NORTH DAKOTA RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 12,500 MIG 1// CORPORATION 02/15 PUBLIC PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 02/18 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE WEEK OF 12,080 // AUTHORITY 02/15 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (KARL G. MAESER PREPARATORY ACADEMY PROJECT) $11,935M SERIES 2016A $145M SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/17 SHARON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,810 A3/AA/ MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/18 BERMUDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,410 /A+/ ADAMS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/16 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 11,000 A3// DISTRICT NO. 137, TEXAS 02/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/15 HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,620 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/18 BRISTOL TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 02/18 BURLINGAME FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 02/15 /EXP/ STORM DRAINAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/17 WEST SACRAMENTO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,650 // CALIFORNIA SENIOR SPECIAL TAX 02/15 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/17 TWIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,420 A1// BERKS AND CHESTER COUNTIES 02/15 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2026 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 02/17 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,000 /A/ BELLEVILLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL 02/15 DISTRICT #201 TAXABLE SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/18 SPALDING COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 8,800 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 02/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2020-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/17 WHITMORE LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,725 /AA-/ DISTRICT WASHTENAW & LIVINGSTON 02/15 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/17 MAPLEWOOD RICHMOND HEIGHTS, WEEK OF 7,965 /AA-/ MISSOURI, ST. LOUIS COUNTY 02/15 REFUNDING SCHOOL DISTRICT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/17 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 37 EAST MOLINE WEEK OF 7,200 /A/ ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 02/16 VILLATE OF ROUND LAKE BEACH WEEK OF 7,080 Aa2// LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL 02/15 OBLIGATION $5,000M SERIES 2016A $2,080M REFUNDING SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/16 REDDING GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,810 NR/AAA/ REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 02/17 SAYREVILLE BORO BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 6,690 Aa3/NR/ NEW JERSEY 02/15 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 02/17 FORREST COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 6,675 Aa3//

GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/17 DURAND AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,400 /AA-/ 2016 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS 02/15 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2036 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

(QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 02/18 PINE TREE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,990 /AAA/ DISTRICT 02/15 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

Day of Sale: 02/17 CITY OF CHATFIELD, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 5,510 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER 02/15 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 02/16 DANVILLE PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 5,000 Aa2// COMMISSION, VERMILION COUNTY, 02/15 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 02/18 YPSILANTI COMMUNITY UTILITIES WEEK OF 5,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, COUNTY OF WASHTENAW, 02/15 STATE OF MICHIGAN 2016 REFUNDING MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago BOROUGH OF FRANKLIN PARK WEEK OF 4,770 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/16 LANGHAM CREEK, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,325 A// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 02/15 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/15 CITY OF AUBURN, MAINE WEEK OF 4,245 Aa3/AA-/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/15 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 4,000 /AA+/ COLLATERALIZED REVENUE BONDS 02/15 (PROGRESSIVE RURAL HOUSING APTS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 02/17 WEST SACRAMENTO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,185 // CALIFORNIA SUBORDINATED SPECIAL TAX 02/15 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/17 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,455 // CALIFORNIA 02/15 SUBORDINATE 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,686,087 (in 000's)