UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley compliance chief Fenrich leaving for hedge fund
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.
Feb 17 Express Scripts Holding Co
* Tells analysts in conference call it is hopeful it can reach contract agreement with Anthem Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
DETROIT/BOSTON, April 12 Greenlight Capital nominated three directors to General Motors Co's board on Wednesday and accused the company of misrepresenting to ratings agencies the prominent hedge fund's proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes.