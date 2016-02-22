Feb 22 OPEC Secretary General Badri says:

* "We didn't expect oil prices to fall so much"

* Of U.S. shale firms, "I don't know how we are going to live together"

* if production freeze is successful maybe it will trigger some other action

* "maybe we can take other steps in the future, I don't know" after freeze

* willing to cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to find a solution to oversupply

* oil investment cuts are seed for very high prices in the future

* willing to hold dialogue with U.S. officials

* at some point "price will go up, no doubt about it" after capex cuts