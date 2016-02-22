GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Feb 22 OPEC Secretary General Badri says:
* "We didn't expect oil prices to fall so much"
* Of U.S. shale firms, "I don't know how we are going to live together"
* if production freeze is successful maybe it will trigger some other action
* "maybe we can take other steps in the future, I don't know" after freeze
* willing to cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to find a solution to oversupply
* oil investment cuts are seed for very high prices in the future
* willing to hold dialogue with U.S. officials
* at some point "price will go up, no doubt about it" after capex cuts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
