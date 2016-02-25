Feb 24 CERAWeek-Pioneer Natural Resources

* Pioneer CEO sees asset sales, consolidation when oil climbs back to $45 to $50/barrel

* CEO says oil at $60 to $70 a barrel is needed to grow u.s. Shale output

* CEO says it will take at least 6 months for the u.s. Shale industry to rebound from downtur Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)