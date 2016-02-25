BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
Feb 24 CERAWeek-Pioneer Natural Resources
* Pioneer CEO sees asset sales, consolidation when oil climbs back to $45 to $50/barrel
* CEO says oil at $60 to $70 a barrel is needed to grow u.s. Shale output
* CEO says it will take at least 6 months for the u.s. Shale industry to rebound from downtur Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.